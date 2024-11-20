Sage Intacct cuts risk and boosts revenue for Rayburn Holdings customers

Muphulusi Nematondoni, Head of Sage Intacct, Rayburn Holdings. (Image: Rayburn Holdings)

Deploying the Sage Intacct cloud-based accounting and financial management solution is helping local organisations slash costs and risk, improve visibility and boost revenues.

This is according to Muphulusi Nematondoni, Head of Sage Intacct at Sage Platinum reseller Rayburn Holdings, who says Sage Intacct features are addressing some of the top headaches faced by local finance departments.

“The Rayburn team draws on over 40 years of sector-specific expertise to understand the environments our customers operate in. Plus, as a CA(SA) with audit experience myself, I have insight into the financial team’s pain points,” he says. “With our expertise and Sage Intacct, we’re helping our customers overcome some of the biggest challenges they face today.”

These challenges include a lack of up-to-date visibility across the environment, stock theft and losses, and unnecessarily time-consuming processes.

Nematondoni cites the example of a manufacturer that was losing up to half of its stock of crucial raw materials until it implemented the Bill of Materials function in the Distribution and Manufacturing Operations for Sage Intacct module.

Distribution and Manufacturing Operations for Sage Intacct enables organisations to reduce costs and efficiently manage the design, make and assemble functions of the production process, track routing and costs for real-time visibility throughout manufacturing and assembly, and achieve visibility into production resources, including machines, inventory and labour.

“They are now able to see live information being fed into the system so they can spot anomalies in stock levels and movements and establish relationships between the movement of stock and revenue. Because of the visibility and improved controls, they have significantly reduced losses. Instead of waiting a week or two to reconcile what's on hand, this is now done daily, so it becomes harder for stock to go missing,” he says.

Another customer, a food manufacturer, has reduced risk and improved revenue by improving its ability to monitor slow moving stock and stock about to expire.

“It improved their controls to help minimise overbuying or underbuying,” Nematondoni says.

Sage Intacct Consolidations Reporting with Auto-Eliminations allows organisations to consolidate hundreds of entities in minutes, simplifying complex multi-entity, multi-currency and multi-level consolidations. Sage Intacct Bank Feeds connects securely to over 10 000 banks worldwide to deliver daily accurate cash insights and automated transaction matching. “Sage Intacct is linked to all local major banks, which saves organisations a lot of time,” he says.

“We recently hosted an insightful Sage Intacct event aimed at showcasing the power of modern cloud-based financial management partnered with Sage. The event featured firsthand testimonials from two of Lorge’s valued clients, the Trevor Noah Foundation and Iseli, who shared how Sage Intacct has transformed their financial operations.

“Using Sage Intacct with Rayburn expertise has been a game-changer for us,” says Mpolokeng Pitso, assistant director of Finance and Operations at the Trevor Noah Foundation. “We can now access real-time data and insights that support smarter decision-making and ensure accountability to our supporters.”

“With Sage Intacct, we’ve gained greater visibility into our finances, which has been essential for our growth,” Lebohang Tyilekile, ERP Systems Operator at Iseli Energy, says. “Rayburn implementation and support have ensured that we can make informed decisions and operate efficiently in a competitive market.”

The event highlighted Rayburn’s dedication to supporting clients across diverse sectors. Through a combination of expertise and cutting-edge technology, Rayburn and Sage Intacct are driving efficient, scalable solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client.

Nematondoni notes that Rayburn partners with customers to understand their business needs, advise on appropriate Sage Intacct features to meet their needs and customise the solution for specialised requirements.

“We look at the client business as a whole – we’re client-centric not product-centric,” he says.

“We advise wisely, considering their needs and the costs versus benefits of particular features. Instead of basic implementations, we customise the solution so no two entities have exactly the same Sage Intacct environment. We are able to advise on business processes and beyond – understanding where customers see businesses going, how they grow, the risks they need to mitigate and how to attain an optimal balance between growth and efficient management, while also offering the best goods and services.”

Even though Rayburn has been in business for nearly 40 years, the company remains agile and updates its processes and best practice methodologies in line with changing trends and markets, he says. Rayburn now focuses on supporting customers in the services, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, hospitality, healthcare and non-profit sectors, he says.