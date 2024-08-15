Sage Intacct SDMO module for manufacturers now available from Brilliant Link

SDMO for Sage Intacct.

The new Sage Distribution and Manufacturing Operations (SDMO) module is now available via Sage specialist, Brilliant Link, to revolutionise operations for manufacturers.

SDMO, or Sage Distribution and Manufacturing Operations, is a purpose-built, cloud-native enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution for the sector, offering greater efficiency, visibility and cost savings. SDMO is available both fully integrated with Sage Intacct and as a standalone operations management platform, ensuring small and mid-sized businesses have access to its powerful ERP capabilities.

Garrith Hyman, HOD for the Sage Intacct division at Brilliant Link, expects demand for the new module to grow as local manufacturers move to the cloud.

“SDMO modernises and simplifies processes across manufacturing and assembly, planning, sales and distribution. It also simplifies internal communications – users don’t have to resort to communicating across disparate channels like e-mails and WhatsApp. And organisations gain important visibility on costs – down to billable materials and routing. It all integrates into Sage Intacct, where the financials lie,” he says.

Hyman adds: “It’s an application that will work exceptionally well for customers in manufacturing who are moving to native cloud. Local manufacturers have been hesitant to move to the cloud in the past, but they are now seeing the advantages – such as flexibility, enhanced security, avoiding the impacts of load-shedding and the ability to work from anywhere. In the cloud, IT costs also come down dramatically. Sage Intacct optimises the value of the cloud with modernised processes and end-to-end visibility. Sage Intacct and now its SDMO stack are famous for their reporting and visibility capabilities.”

SDMO offers complete visibility and control over purchasing, production, inventory and sales processes, with real-time materials resource planning (MRP), dynamic work orders, advanced inventory management and digital calendars. SDMO helps organisations to quickly plan for and respond to changes in demand and supply due to market volatility and supply chain issues. By embedding industry best practices and powerful reporting with industry-specific KPIs and dashboards, SDMO helps companies to better understand where to prioritise resources and support. It also features user-defined approval workflows, tailorable screen views and access permissions, and enables organisations to automate low-value add tasks.

“SDMO sets a new standard for operational excellence in the manufacturing and distribution sectors, whether you're a smaller regional specialist or a growing mid-sized multinational operation. With access to real-time information, effective decision-making becomes crucial," says Gerhard Hartman, Vice-President, Medium Segment at Sage Africa and Middle East. "SDMO offers the flexibility and resilience essential to navigate volatile economic conditions, empowering businesses to enhance agility, efficiency and growth. By integrating real-time insights and advanced automation, we enable our customers to navigate market challenges confidently and focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. Whether integrated with Sage Intacct or used as a standalone solution, SDMO streamlines complexities and boosts operational efficiency for all stakeholders.”

Brilliant Link has successfully implemented Sage Intacct for nearly 40 major clients in the past 18 months, and Hyman expects demand for the SDMO module to be equally strong.

“We have multiple certified Sage SDMO consultants and are one of the biggest Sage Intacct implementers in South Africa,” he says. “We expect our SDMO business to grow as manufacturers move to modernise and improve operations.”

Hyman believes Brilliant Link will be the trusted partner for SDMO implementations due to its combination of value propositions: “We are honest with clients, we are always on time, we provide good service and our communication is brilliant.”