Salary impasse sparks industrial action at ICASA

NEHAWU is one of South Africa’s largest trade unions, representing workers across the public sector. (Image source: iStock)

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has confirmed the forthcoming industrial action by members of the National Education , Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU), which is scheduled to commence tomorrow.

In a statement to ITWeb, the regulator says: “ICASA affirms its respect for employees' constitutional right to participate in lawful industrial action and remains committed to constructive engagement through established labour relations processes.”

NEHAWU is one of South Africa’s largest trade unions, representing workers across the public sector, including employees in healthcare , education, government departments and public entities.

The union negotiates on behalf of its members on issues such as wages, working conditions, benefits and labour rights, and has been involved in numerous public sector wage negotiations and industrial actions.

The industrial action arises from ongoing cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) negotiations, ICASA notes.

“Although ICASA acknowledges employees’ concerns, the authority is currently experiencing significant financial constraints and a budget deficit,” it adds.

According to the regulator, following consultations without reaching an agreement, ICASA implemented its final offer, providing employees with a 4.5% COLA increase in the June payroll.

It points out that this action is consistent with the remuneration policy (clause 8.4.4), which authorises the authority to determine the salary increase percentage when parties are unable to reach consensus.

“ICASA assures stakeholders that business continuity measures are in place to maintain critical regulatory services and minimise potential disruptions,” it says.

“ICASA offices will remain open during the industrial action, and stakeholders should continue to use official communication channels and service platforms. The authority will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with internal teams to safeguard employee wellbeing, maintain operational stability and ensure uninterrupted service delivery.”

NEHAWU Gauteng provincial secretary Mzikayise Tshontshi, who is handling the matter on behalf of the labour union, had not responded to ITWeb’s request for comment by the time of publication.