Salesforce recognises SA partners

Salesforce has named the winners of its annual channel partner awards.

Salesforce has announced the winners of its 2024 South Africa Partner Awards 2024 across nine award categories.

The CRM firm said 2023 saw strong growth of its local channel, with the number of new Salesforce certifications awarded to partners up by 55% and the number of partner-certified individuals up by 46%. There are now over 1 000 individuals holding one or more Salesforce certifications working for partners in South Africa.

The winners of the Salesforce South Africa Partner Awards 2024 are:

Smarten UP - Implementation Partner (Programme pillar: Customer success), for "building a strong track record of successful implementations and maintaining a high level of customer satisfaction".

Cloud23 - Outstanding Knowledge Partner, recognising a partner who "saw the most growth in their Salesforce practice over the course of the last fiscal year".

Exah - Sales Excellence Partner (Programme pillar: Growth), recognising commitment "to growing the Salesforce footprint across the commercial and enterprise markets".

Accenture - Community Impact Partner (Programme pillar: Impact) award, recognising a partner who has dedicated their time, money, and resources to have a positive impact on the local community.

Accenture - Outstanding New Logo Win Partner (Enterprise BU), awarded to a partner "who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new Enterprise customers in South Africa".

Weku - Outstanding New Logo Win Partner (Commercial BU), awarded to a partner "who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new Commercial customers in South Africa."

iCloudius - Outstanding Partner (Enterprise Small Medium Business), awarded to a partner "who positioned Salesforce to help solve unique and complex business challenges for new small to medium customers in South Africa."



Exah - ‘Frontrunner’ Partner Execution: Mulesoft, recognising the partner who has "realised success based on a proper execution of a strategy based in Mulesoft."

Deloitte - ‘Frontrunner’ Partner Execution: Tableau, awarded to the partner who has driven success and innovation with analytics projects on Tableau.

Graeme Leslie, Salesforce VP of alliances & channels for EMEA growth markets, says partners are building specialised skills around industries and products such as Financial Services Cloud, Consumer Goods Cloud, Communications Cloud and Health Cloud. There is also high investment in Salesforce's AI and data innovations, such as the Data Cloud platform, and Einstein 1, which unifies customer data, AI, CRM, development and security into a single platform.