SAMRO announces 120 recipients of 2026 Music Creation Support Fund

Lesego Maforah, CSI Manager at SAMRO.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO), a foundational stakeholder in the country’s creative economy, has committed a further R3 million to the 2026 edition of its flagship Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF), awarding grants to 120 eligible members.

This latest investment supports the creation of new, royalty-generating works – such as albums, compositions and music videos; with each recipient receiving up to R25 000. This commitment brings SAMRO’s total investment in music creation to over R16.5 million since the fund's launch in 2021, supporting a total of 660 members to date.

“The Music Creation Fund is a key instrument in building a sustainable and inclusive music ecosystem,” says Lesego Maforah, CSI Manager at SAMRO. “The 2026 recipients represent the depth, diversity and future of South African music, enabling our members to transform ideas into tangible works that contribute to both cultural expression and economic participation.”

Strong demand reflects industry need

Applications for the 2026 funding cycle opened in September 2025 and closed on 7 November 2025. The programme received over 600 applications, underscoring the ongoing demand for funding opportunities within the sector.

To ensure fairness and equitable access, SAMRO applies a three-year cooling-off period, which excludes members who have received support from any SAMRO CSI programme within the past 36 months. This approach enables broader participation and ensures that new and emerging voices are consistently brought into the funding pipeline.

Commitment to inclusion and excellence

The adjudication process, conducted by an independent panel of external experts, assessed applications according to artistic merit, project feasibility, diversity and gender representation.

The selected recipients encompass a wide range of genres and disciplines, contributing to the ongoing development of a vibrant and globally competitive South African music repertoire.

Driving long-term impact

Now in its fifth year, the Music Creation Support Fund has evolved into more than a funding initiative. It is a strategic platform that enables creators to:

Develop commercially viable and royalty-generating works.

Expand their reach to new audiences.

Strengthen their professional sustainability.

“The continued success of the MCSF demonstrates its role as a catalyst for artistic innovation and career growth,” concludes Maforah. “It empowers our members to not only create but to thrive within an evolving music economy.”

View the full list of 2025 recipients here: https://www.samro.org.za/csi/the-samro-music-creation-support-fund.