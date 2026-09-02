SAMRO opens applications for Music Creation Support Fund

Lesego Maforah, CSI Manager at SAMRO.

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) is injecting R3 million into the South African music ecosystem, opening applications for the latest cycle of its flagship Music Creation Support Fund (MCSF). SAMRO is inviting eligible full and associate members to apply for grants of up to R25 000 to support the creation of new, original and royalty-generating musical works.

In this funding cycle, SAMRO will award grants to 120 members, significantly reducing financial barriers for artists while diversifying the local soundscape. The funding may be used to support qualifying music-creation projects, including albums, singles, compositions, music videos and scores, subject to the programme’s application criteria and funding guidelines.

Since its inception in 2021, the MCSF has invested more than R16.5 million and supported 660 SAMRO members. The fund remains a cornerstone of SAMRO’s commitment to strengthening the creative and economic participation of its members while contributing to the continued growth and diversification of South Africa’s music repertoire.

“The Music Creation Support Fund provides our members with an opportunity to transform creative ideas into tangible works that can generate long-term artistic and economic value,” says Lesego Maforah, CSI Manager at SAMRO. “Through this investment, SAMRO aims to reduce some of the financial barriers experienced by music creators and enable a broader range of voices, genres and creative expressions to contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s music ecosystem.”

Supporting the creation of new music

Access to funding remains one of the most significant challenges for music creators. Production, recording and associated creative costs can prevent promising projects from progressing beyond the conceptual stage.

The MCSF is designed to bridge this gap by providing targeted financial support that enables SAMRO members to develop and complete commercially viable musical works. The programme is intended to support projects with the potential to reach audiences, strengthen creators’ professional profiles and generate future royalty income.

Historical statistics

Over the years, the programme has seen remarkable growth in demand and participation, with 4 183 applications between the 2021 and 2026 cycles. SAMRO continues to track participation trends to encourage inclusivity. Notably, 2023 saw a strong surge in female applications, rising to 36% from just 17% in 2022, demonstrating real potential for more balanced participation in the MCSF.

The 2026 cohort (85.5% male, 14% female and 0.5% non-binary) points to a clear opportunity for growth in this area going forward. From a regional perspective, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape continue to lead in applications. SAMRO encourages members throughout southern Africa, particularly female and non-binary members, to apply to the MCSF.

Application details

Applications opened on 1 September 2026 and will close at 5pm on 30 September 2026. Applicants requiring assistance may contact csi@samro.org.za before the closing date.

“Every new musical work strengthens the body of South African intellectual property and creates the potential for future royalties, employment and wider economic participation,” concludes Maforah. “We therefore encourage eligible SAMRO members with well-developed and achievable projects to take advantage of this opportunity.”