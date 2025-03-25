Samsung co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee has passed away.

Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee has reportedly died from a heart attack at the age of 63.

In a statement to ITWeb, Samsung says: “Han Jong-hee, vice-chairman, CEO and head of the Device eXperience division at Samsung Electronics, passed away today.

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

According to Reuters, Han’s death leaves newly-appointed boss Jun Young-hyun solely in charge of the tech giant, as it revamps its underperforming chip business and navigates trade uncertainties.

Han joined the South Korean electronics firm in 1988, rising through the ranks over the years and becoming head of the product research and development team in 2011. He was appointed CEO in 2022, according to the company’s website.

In an internal message seen by CNN, Samsung paid tribute to Han, saying he had dedicated more than 37 years of his life to leading Samsung’s TV business to become a global leader.

As the head of its electronics and appliances businesses, he also contributed to the company’s growth amid a “challenging business environment”, reports CNN.

It adds that the electronics giant has run into significant headwinds in recent years. Its semiconductor business trails contract chipmaking industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, both in terms of ramping up production of cutting-edge chips and securing major customers.