Samsung picks 20 South African Schools for ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ contest

Samsung has chosen twenty South African schools to participate in the 2024 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition.

This initiative, in partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), aims to foster innovation among grade 10 and 11 learners from underserved communities by addressing pressing environmental challenges.

Launched in Africa in 2023, the Solve for Tomorrow competition is an opportunity for learners to apply STEM education to real-world problems while honing their creative thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork skills.

Lenhle Khoza, B-BBEE and transformation manager at Samsung highlights the initiative's significance: "This global Solve For Tomorrow initiative is helping us to equip young people with critical skills and knowledge to build a better local economy and the world at large."

The competition follows a phased approach with the top twenty schools tasked with addressing environmental challenges and developing concrete solutions to benefit society during phase one. These schools will receive support from Samsung employee-mentors, resources such as Samsung tablets and data, and guidance through Design Thinking workshops to enhance their problem-solving abilities.

In the second phase, learners will conduct research, develop paper prototypes, and submit their solutions for evaluation. The top ten schools will then receive funding to develop physical prototypes of their solutions and compete for cash prizes of up to R100 000 each. Samsung will also reward learners in the top three teams with Samsung devices.

Tlali Tlali head of corporate affairs at SITA underscores the importance of collaborations and their partnership with Samsung in effecting positive change. "We understand the importance of collaborations such as these and we are very excited about the future prospects of our continued partnership with Samsung," Tlali emphasises.



