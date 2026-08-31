Samsung SA expands digital wallet ecosystem

Samsung Galaxy users can now use QR code payments in Samsung Wallet.

Samsung South Africa has introduced a new QR payment feature within its digital wallet platform, Samsung Wallet.

Provided by EFT Corp, the new feature allows local Galaxy users to Scan to Pay with QR code payments in Samsung Wallet.

In a statement, the company says Scan to Pay gives users an additional way to pay at participating merchants.

The addition of Scan to Pay expands the Samsung Wallet ecosystem, bringing more everyday functionality to users, it states.

“One of the core fundamentals within the product design process is having a deep understanding of what our users do with our devices, and importantly how we can make everyday usage more intuitive and easier,” says Zahir Cajee, MX lead: product and commercial, Samsung South Africa.

“We will continue to add practical innovation within our wallet functionality.”

South Africa’s digital payments landscape has continued to evolve in recent years.

Samsung South Africa introduced its digital wallet platform in the local market in November 2022.

The wallet merges Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass to store and access passwords, digital keys and card details for offline and online payments, along with bank and membership cards.

The 2024 SpendTrend report found the surge in use of digital wallets was driven by services such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, which are available in the country.

Digital wallet adoption has also been attributed tochanging shopping behaviour, as more South African online shoppers turn to international low-cost platforms such as Temu and Shein.

According to the Samsung statement, Scan to Pay, provided by EFT Corp, combines the QR code technology with the needs of modern consumers and businesses.

Scan to Pay is featured in more than 600 000 acceptance locations across South Africa and over 19 million app inclusions across consumer banking , fintech and financial service provider applications.

In addition, it is helping to drive the evolution of digital payments and accelerates the move towards a more cashless economy.

To access QR code payments, local Galaxy usersmust open Samsung Walletfrom their eligible devices, scan the QR code, authenticate their payment and complete their purchase.