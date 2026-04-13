Samsung supports mobile device, electronic repairs SMEs

Samsung invites skilled service centre SMEs in mobile device and/or consumer electronic repairs to join its EEIP initiative.

Samsung South Africa, in partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC), is inviting black-owned small businesses in the service centre market to participate in its Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP).

This follows last year’s invitation for black-owned ICT and service centre SMEs across South Africa to apply for the third edition of the EEIP.

While last year’s invitation attracted significant applications, Samsung South Africa says there is space for further suitable service centre enterprises to apply for funding.

In a statement, the company says the 2026 call for participation in the programme not only focuses on black-owned SMEs, but also targets mainly underserved provinces.

Samsung indicates it is looking for skilled service centre entrepreneurs with a minimum of three years’ experience in mobile device and/or consumer electronic repairs.

Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP project manager, comments: “As Samsung, we understand the number of challenges that affect the growth of local SME service centres in the small- to medium-term.

“Ultimately, the aim of this year’s EEIP service centre campaign is to contribute to the growth of the participating service centres that will lead to job creation and economic growth.”

In 2021, the South African Mobile Devices Distributors and Repairers Association (SAMDDRA) proposed new professional designations within the mobile computing devices and e-waste industries.

The proposed designations included mobile computing devices technician, laptop professional, accessories and peripherals professional, wearables professional and mobile computing devices repair centre professional, which were believed to have the potential to create jobs and self-employment opportunities, said SAMDDRA at the time.

According to Samsung, the aim of the EEIP enterprise development programme is to assist SMEs to operate suitably-funded accredited service centres in an urban or peri-urban area with sufficient retail footprint and serve as an opportunity for economic growth and job creation.

It adds that the service centre industry is extremely competitive and it can take several years before profitability is reached.

For the successful SMEs, they will be able to access supply chain processes, as well as specialised equipment and access to genuine parts, it states.

“By participating in this campaign, you could also be one of the selected entrepreneurs with grant-funding to support operations, receive specialist business development support and have access to Samsung’s service repair network ,” Beukes adds.

Applications close on 17 April. To apply, click here.