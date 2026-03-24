Sanlam appoints group chief AI officer

Theo Mabaso, group chief AI officer at Sanlam.

Sanlam has appointed Theo Mabaso as group chief AI officer, elevating artificial intelligence (AI) to the centre of the insurance giant’s enterprise strategy .

According to a statement, the move signals a shift by the financial services group to operationalise AI at scale, embedding it across underwriting, claims, financial advice and client engagement.

It also introduces a more formalised governance layer, with dedicated oversight, structured investment and clearer capital allocation aligned to AI-driven initiatives, it notes.

While retaining his role as group chief technology and information officer, Mabaso will drive and govern the firm’s overall AI strategy, as it transitions from experimentation to execution.

He has been instrumental in modernising Sanlam’s technology stack and laying the groundwork for enterprise-wide AI adoption, notes the company.

His appointment builds on that foundation, positioning AI as a core lever for competitive differentiation, operational efficiency and long-term resilience, it adds.

In 2025, he contributed to the B20 South Africa Digital Transformation Task Force, focusing on the role of technology in driving inclusive growth.

The creation of a group chief AI officer role reflects a growing trend among large financial institutions to institutionalise AI leadership at executive level, particularly as regulatory scrutiny intensifies and the technology’s impact on decision-making becomes more material.

Sanlam Group CEO Paul Hanratty says this role reflects a broader industry inflection point where AI has moved from experimentation to strategic necessity.

“With Theo’s appointment, we are ensuring artificial intelligence is developed responsibly and used to strengthen our competitive muscle, innovation and enhanced customer experiences across the organisation.

“AI will have a major impact on Sanlam’s drive to help our customers live with financial confidence. It will expand access to financial tools, insights and advice, make financial knowledge more accessible and financial products more affordable,” comments Hanratty.

Mabaso frames the opportunity in structural terms, noting that insurance is fundamentally a data-driven business.

“Insurance is, in many ways, a data business masquerading as a financial one. We hold deep, trusted data that spans lifetimes.

“Artificial intelligence allows us to synthesise that knowledge in previously impossible ways, industrialising our ability to deliver better products, superior advice, and ultimately better financial outcomes. In our industry, the stakes are high.

“AI influences decisions that affect people’s financial security for years, sometimes decades. That means machine operable accuracy, codified controls, digitally executable fairness, explainability and robust oversight must always come first.”