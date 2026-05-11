Sanral faces legal challenge over R438m SAP tender

WIB Group claims the SAP contract awarded to Zimele ERP IT Services is invalid and must be reviewed. (Image source: 123RF)

A dispute between the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and technology company WIB Group, over a R438 million tender to provide SAP support and maintenance, has spilled into court.

WIB Group, which was one of the bidders, is seeking an interdict at the North Gauteng High Court, claiming the contract awarded to Zimele ERP IT Services is invalid and must be reviewed.

“The first (Sanral) and second (Zimele) respondent be hereby interdicted and restrained from continuing to implement and render services in terms of the contract awarded as RFP NO: NRA 2025 / 0040 to the second respondent by the first respondent inclusive of the following services: SAP Support and Maintenance and Projects across all of the first respondent’s 10 offices," WIB Group said in its court papers.

It went on to say the interdict must be in place pending the determination of the applicant’s application in terms of section six of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act of 2000 to review the decision to appoint Zimele ERP IT Services.

Responding to the case, Sanral told ITWeb it “is considering the papers and has appointed a legal team to consider and advise on the matter, and the allegations made therein".

It confirmed the entire contract value is R438 264 236.11.

The company added: “Sanral is considering the papers with the allegations together with the appointed legal team to decide on its position.

“This matter is now before the courts, and it would be consequently premature to discuss its merits or lack thereof. Sanral can, however, advise that all procurement prescripts and procedures were followed before awarding the contract.”

WIB Group COO Danica Vosloo said: “We confirm that WIB Group has instituted interdict proceedings against Sanral.

“As the matter is currently before the Pretoria High Court and is scheduled to be heard on 19 May 2026, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”