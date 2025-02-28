SANSA provides crucial support for IM-2 lunar mission

SANSA began tracking the SpaceX Falcon 9 spacecraft soon after launch.

The South African National Space Agency (SANSA) is providing vital tracking, telemetry and command support for the Intuitive Machines-2 (IM-2) lunar mission from its Hartebeesthoek ground station.

The IM-2 mission launched on 26 February aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Its primary objective is to investigate the presence of water ice near the Moon's south pole, a critical resource for future human missions, says Intuitive Machines, an American space exploration company.

SANSA is a government agency responsible for the promotion and development of aeronautics and aerospace space research.

In a statement, SANSA says it began tracking the spacecraft soon after launch when it entered its coverage area and will continue providing support for the Athena lander for several days after it lands on the Moon’s surface.

“Lunar missions like IM-2 are a unique opportunity for SANSA to showcase its capabilities and contribute meaningfully to the global space community,” says Tiaan Strydom, SANSA space operations acting executive director.

“Our preparations for this mission are designed to ensure excellence and seamless support services for the contracted duration of the mission.”

“The IM-2 mission represents a significant leap forward in lunar exploration, ready to demonstrate water hunting infrastructure services on the Moon’s surface,” according to Intuitive Machines.

“IM-2 is set to demonstrate lunar mobility, resource prospecting, and analysis of volatile substances from subsurface materials, a critical step toward uncovering water sources beyond Earth – a key component for establishing sustainable infrastructure both on the lunar surface and in space.”

“Lunar missions are complex and costly; therefore, every phase of the mission requires precision and diligence. We are honoured that Intuitive Machines has placed trust in our capabilities to support IM-2, continuing our support from IM-1,” Strydom comments.

The IM-2 mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, helping lay the foundation for human missions and a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

SANSA’s 26-metre and 12-metre diameter antennas are deployed to track the spacecraft using high-frequency radio signals in the space agency’s southern hemisphere’s coverage area, ensuring it remains on course.

In preparation for the launch, teams from SANSA and Intuitive Machines conducted joint simulations and rigorous equipment tests at the Hartebeesthoek site.

“Supporting missions such as IM-2 speaks to SANSA’s strategic goal to increase the generation of space-relevant knowledge and enhances South Africa’s contribution to space innovation and competitiveness,” Strydom says.

“Moreover, SANSA’s role in IM-1 and IM-2 reinforces South Africa’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and advancing humanity’s shared knowledge of space.”

The space agency notes that lunar missions provide valuable scientific data that advances our understanding of the planets in our solar system, informs future space explorations and unlocks opportunities for innovation.

SANSA’s Space Operations programme has decades of experience supporting international space missions, says the agency.

Originally established as a NASA tracking station in the 1960s, the Hartebeesthoek facility has become a key hub for global space operations, providing telemetry, tracking and command services for satellites, interplanetary missions and human spaceflight, it adds.

The agency notes it has supported major missions for global space agencies and commercial space ventures, strengthening South Africa’s role as a trusted partner in the global space sector.