SAP appoints Nazia Pillay as MD Southern Africa

Nazia Pillay, MD Southern Africa at SAP.

SAP has named Nazia Pillay as its new MD Southern Africa, positioning her to lead the company’s push into AI and cloud-driven innovation across the region.

Pillay, who joined SAP over 20 years ago and has held roles in consulting, support, quality management, customer success and regional partner management, said her focus will be on strengthening customer relationships and preparing companies for a “digital-first, cloud-first world”.

She added: “Teaming up with our valued customer and partner ecosystem across the region is mission-critical for our business, especially as we showcase SAP’s latest capabilities as an AI-first, suite-first technology partner.”

﻿Sergio Maccotta, senior VP at SAP Middle East and Africa South, says: “With companies across southern Africa gearing up for an era of AI and cloud-led innovation, we are especially excited to see how Nazia’s leadership will guide how organisations adopt technology as a strategic lever for national development and growth.”

Pillay succeeds Kholiwe Makhohliso, who recently stepped down as MD of SAP Southern Africa.

The appointment comes amid a surge in AI and cloud adoption across Africa. According to a SAP survey, six in 10 African companies view AI skills as “extremely important” to their success, but all surveyed expect some AI-related skills gaps in 2025. Nine in 10 said the shortage is already affecting innovation initiatives, project timelines and business growth.

Companies are also increasing investments in upskilling and reskilling employees to meet the demands of a changing business landscape. Pillay noted: “Nearly half of African organisations consider upskilling their employees as a top skills-related challenge this year.”