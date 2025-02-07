SAP honours Africa partner ecosystem

Award winners meet up on stage during the 2025 SAP Africa Partner Awards.

SAP yesterday recognised the top-performing companies in its partner ecosystem at this year's annual SAP Africa Partner Awards.

In a statement, the enterprise software firm said the awards “recognise outstanding achievements, excellence and growth within the partner organisations that support the delivery of digital transformation solutions to Africa's public and private sectors”.

Nazia Pillay, head of partner ecosystem at SAP Middle East and Africa (MEA), added that this year's awards take place at a time when Africa's business landscape is being reshaped by the growing adoption of powerful cloud technologies and the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence.

“As public and private sector enterprises across the continent build new capabilities to meet changing customer demands and eliminate efficiency and uncertainty, the support of experienced, insightful and value-driven technology and implementation partners will be crucial to their success."

Shaun Reuben, global partner solutions director at Microsoft South Africa, commented: “Microsoft and SAP have enjoyed 30 years of successful, value-driven collaboration and we have a mutual understanding and respect for our extensive and talented partner networks. Our joint AI capabilities empower organisations to run intelligent and frictionless enterprises powered by scalable cloud solutions.”

The SAP Africa Partner Awards 2025 recognised achievement in six categories, with a strong focus on cloud-related capabilities, implementations and innovations.

The winners this year are: