SAP honours Africa partner ecosystem

SAP yesterday recognised the top-performing companies in its partner ecosystem at this year's annual SAP Africa Partner Awards.
In a statement, the enterprise software firm said the awards “recognise outstanding achievements, excellence and growth within the partner organisations that support the delivery of digital transformation solutions to Africa's public and private sectors”.
Nazia Pillay, head of partner ecosystem at SAP Middle East and Africa (MEA), added that this year's awards take place at a time when Africa's business landscape is being reshaped by the growing adoption of powerful cloud technologies and the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence.
“As public and private sector enterprises across the continent build new capabilities to meet changing customer demands and eliminate efficiency and uncertainty, the support of experienced, insightful and value-driven technology and implementation partners will be crucial to their success."
Shaun Reuben, global partner solutions director at Microsoft South Africa, commented: “Microsoft and SAP have enjoyed 30 years of successful, value-driven collaboration and we have a mutual understanding and respect for our extensive and talented partner networks. Our joint AI capabilities empower organisations to run intelligent and frictionless enterprises powered by scalable cloud solutions.”
The SAP Africa Partner Awards 2025 recognised achievement in six categories, with a strong focus on cloud-related capabilities, implementations and innovations.
The winners this year are:
- Vodacom, winner of the Rising Star category, which recognises the number and value of cloud books for a new partner onboarded in the past year.
- Deloitte and Dimension Data, joint winners of the Innovation Award.
- Tano Digital Solutions, which claimed the Top Cloud Performance category, recognising the value of cloud bookings and the number of cloud deals secured.
- Deloitte, winner of the Go Lives category, which recognises the number of customer go-lives.
- Epi-Use Africa, winner of the Top Capacity Growth category for the percentage increase in certified cloud consultants and the amount of training conducted within their business.
- ITGest, which won the NNN category recognising the number of net-new sales and the value of net-new deals.
