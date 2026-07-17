SAPO upgrades payment platform to ‘match’ industry standards

An upgraded SAPO point-of-sale device. (Image: Supplied)

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has upgraded its point-of-sale (POS) platform across 610 priority branches nationwide.

This, it says, is part of its branch network modernisation programme aimed at strengthening payment security , improving system reliability and bringing SAPO’s payment infrastructure in line with current industry standards.

The ailing national postal service states the modernised branch payment systems include upgrades to POS software, new Europay-, Mastercard- and Visa (EMV)-compliant payment terminals and replacement hardware.

According to SAPO, by introducing EMV-compliant payment terminals, customers will enjoy the same secure payment experience offered by leading retailers and financial institutions.

Furthermore, the new POS hardware replaces ageing equipment that has reached the end of its operational life.

Customers will still be able to pay by cash, while also benefiting from secure chip-and-PIN transactions, contactless tap payments and payments using supported smartphone digital wallets.

The modernised platform supports payments for a range of services, including traffic fines, motor vehicle licence renewals, postal services and municipal accounts, notes SAPO.

Acting CEO Fathima Gany comments: “By upgrading our payment platform with industry-standard EMV technology, modern software and new hardware, we are enhancing payment security, improving service reliability and providing customers with a payment experience that meets today’s expectations.

“It also creates a stronger technology foundation that will support SAPO’s continued transformation in the years ahead.”

SAPO reveals the POS system rollout follows a pilot at 40 Gauteng branches, where the new system has been operating since 28 May.

By the end of September, SAPO expects to have completed the rollout to 610 priority branches across all nine provinces, including every branch offering motor vehicle licence renewal services, it adds.

An entityunder the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies portfolio, SAPO was placed under supervision and business rescue in 2023, because of its dire financial status and to avert final liquidation.

At the time, the state-owned entity’s liabilities totalled approximately R12.5 billion as of 31 July 2023.

Last month, SAPO business rescue practitioners announced the entity was preparing to exit business rescue after asking the High Court to terminate the proceedings.

The practitioners also said the post office’s long-delayed digital modernisation will now rest on the shareholder and new board after government failed to provide R3.8 billion earmarked for IT upgrades, broadband capabilities and digital services.