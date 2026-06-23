SAPO board commences term

It is a new era for the South African Post Office as its fully-established board begins its term.

A communications department delegation, led by minister Solly Malatsi and deputy minister Mondli Gungubele, yesterday engaged the newly-appointed board of the South African Post Office (SAPO).

This is in line with efforts to set the tone for accountability, ethical leadership and a renewed vision for SAPO’s future, according to the department.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) exercises oversight of the embattled SAPO, which recently confirmed preparation to exit business rescue proceedings.

The 10-member board, whose tenure started yesterday (22 June), is expected to build a stronger post office through “effective governance and leadership”.

As a result, a key focus of the inaugural session was to ensure alignment between the shareholder, board and executive to drive effective oversight, transparency and performance, according to the DCDT.

During the session, the new board members were provided with insight, responsibilities and governance tools required to strengthen oversight, accountability and institutional sustainability.

They were also oriented on the legal and regulatory framework governing the organisation, including its fiduciary duties, governance responsibilities and accountability obligations.

“Through collaborative leadership and sound governance, SAPO can continue to serve South Africans while positioning itself for long-term sustainability and growth,” notes the department.

South Africa's 234-year-old postal service was brought to its knees due to poor governance controls, mismanagement, staff retrenchments and inadequate investment in IT systems.

The state-owned entity’s once wide branch network has also significantly shrunk over the years. Latest data from the business rescue practitioners revealed that a total of 366 post office branches have been permanently closed.

SAPO was placed under supervision and business rescue in 2023, because of its dire financial status and to avert final liquidation.

Its new board has the mandate to accelerate SAPO’s reform agenda, including its long-delayed digital overhaul after government failed to provide R3.8 billion earmarked for IT upgrades, broadband capabilities and digital services.