Troubled SAPO gets new board

The new SAPO board is expected to accelerate the entity’s reform agenda. (Photograph by SAPO via X)

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has welcomed the appointment of a 10-member board for the beleaguered South African Post Office (SAPO).

This follows Cabinet approval, with minister Solly Malatsi describing the move as a “major” milestone towards improving leadership stability for entities within the portfolio.

SAPO is one of 11 state-owned entities within the DCDT portfolio and is among several characterised by weak governance and a high board turnover rate, receiving billions of rands in bailouts from the state.

The entity also went through a restructuring process that saw its staff and branch network shrink considerably. In 2024, it was placed under business rescue because of its dire financial status.

In a statement, the DCDT says the new board will be instrumental in accelerating SAPO’s reform agenda, strengthening its capacity to deliver on its mandate of universal postal services, and access to digital , government, financial and related services for citizens.

“The appointment of the SAPO board is a significant step towards SAPO exiting business rescue and will help restore stability in strategic oversight and governance,” says Malatsi.

The new SAPO board members are: