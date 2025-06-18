SAPS readies online applications for new police recruits

SAPS is moving away from a manual to an electronic recruitment system.

Synonymous with archaic paper-based applications, the South African Police Service (SAPS) will introduce an online recruitment system for its next police recruits.

This is in line with the police service’s human resources priorities, according to national police commissioner general Fannie Masemola, who briefed media on the latest developments.

Use of an online application system for new police officers will mark a first for the organisation, noted Masemola.

It is planned to come online before the end of June, in time for the recruitment of 5 500 police trainees, he added. Their training will commence in January and February 2026.

“We are moving away from the manual way of doing things and embracing the use of technology to tighten our control measures and enhance accountability. The introduction of this online electronic recruitment system aims to avoid allegations that manual applications are being lost and misplaced in the recruitment process,” explained the police commissioner.

“We would also like to remind applicants that to apply to join our ranks is free and there is no fee to pay. No one should therefore ask an applicant to pay any fee to secure them a place on the training programme.”

Masemola adds that the national police force currently has 5 500 police trainees at various SAPS academies nationwide. “Some will graduate in August, while the rest will graduate in December. All 5 500 will be deployed to various police stations and units to bolster our crime-combatting efforts.”

When applying for government posts, applicants are required to complete and submit a Z83 form, together with certified qualification documents.

The cumbersome process is oftentimes expensive, because applicants are required to travel from wherever they reside to drop off applications at the different government departments or agencies where they seek employment.

The manual and paper-based human resource processes have also been listed among the reasons for skills mismatch, ghost employees and lack of consequence management in public service.

The enhancement initiatives announced by the national commissioner have been welcomed by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police.

“Since the establishment of the seventh Parliament, the committee has been at pains to highlight the severe shortages within these critical components,” says Ian Cameron, portfolio committee chairperson.

“While the 4 000 new detectives and 300 new intelligence operatives is welcomed, the number must be increased over time.”

Cameron notes the 10111 call centre is a lifeline for victims of crime and the challenges facing the centre have been a major concern for the committee. “The recruitment of 575 call centre operators will ensure the system functions optimally for 24 hours, seven days a week.

“A system without a functional means of communication between the South African Police Service and the people is bound to expose the victims,” he adds, highlighting that he hopes the new recruits will positively contribute to enhancing this intervention.

The chairperson also welcomed the move to augment the technological capabilities within the centre to ensure response times are improved.