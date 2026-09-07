SAPS sounds alarm over AI-generated police images

Impersonating a police official is a criminal offence, even online. (Image source: iStock)

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State has cautioned the public to refrain from using artificial intelligence (AI) to create and share photographs of themselves masquerading as police officers.

The provincial police service says some members of the public are sharing AI-generated images where they appear wearing an SAPS uniform, or show themselves being arrested by the police.

It further warns that impersonating a police official is a criminal offence.

“The trend of using AI and face-swapping applications to create realistic photographs in police and other official uniforms may seem like harmless fun. However, the SAPS warns that these images can easily be mistaken for real photographs and may have serious consequences if they are used to mislead or deceive others.”

According to SAPS, section 68 of Act 68 of 1995 prohibits people from falsely presenting themselves as members of the police, or creating the impression that they are connected to the service.

It adds that the SAPS emblem and badge are legally protected.

“The official SAPS badge may not simply be copied, altered or used without the required permission. This includes using the SAPS emblem or badge on personal social media profiles, or in other forms of personal representation.

“Even SAPS members themselves are not free to use the uniform and insignia as they please on social media,” it notes.

It indicates that the National Instruction 5 of 2017 regulates how members may use social media and restricts the use of photographs of members in uniform and SAPS insignia on private social media accounts without the required authorisation.

The police service is also concerned about the rise of AI-generated photographs showing people being arrested. It warns that these images can falsely suggest that a person has been arrested, or involved in criminal activity when that never occurred.

“Simply creating an AI image does not automatically mean that a person has committed a crime. However, how the image is used, what it is intended to portray, and whether it is used to deceive or impersonate a police official will be important.”

“When police uniforms, insignia or supposed arrests are involved, people need to be responsible. The SAPS uniform represents authority and public trust and should not be used as a costume or to create a false identity,” concludes lieutenant-general Thabang Lesia, SAPS provincial commissioner in the Free State.