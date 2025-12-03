SARS rolls out updated e@syFile Employer platform

e@syFile is a free software application that helps employers and tax professionals manage and submit employee tax information.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has updated its e@syFile Employer platform.

The taxman yesterday announced the release of version 8.0.1_330 of the platform, which includes enhancements to the AA88 import file, to better support large entities handling high volumes of employee data.

e@syFile is a free software application from SARS that helps employers and tax professionals manage and submit employee tax information, specifically their Pay As You Earn reconciliation declaration (EMP501).

The software is an offline, desktop application that links to your SARS eFiling profile for online submissions.

It is designed to assist both large and small businesses in managing their tax certificates and reconciliation processes.

According to SARS, e@syFile Employer remains a key tool for employers and payroll administrators, enabling them to complete, submit and revise EMP501, work offline when importing tax certificates or capturing data, manage third-party appointments, and register employees through the Income Tax Registration function.

While all existing functionality has been retained, SARS says users will experience a more modern and efficient system.

It notes the updated platform now leverages improved, up-to-date technology for better performance and a smoother user experience, supported by easier navigation and a refreshed look-and-feel.

Modular updates replace full installations, significantly reducing download sizes and update times, while new quick links streamline movement between related functions, the taxman says.

Enhanced user maintenance features now make it simpler to add or remove users and manage access levels, it states.

SARS encourages users to consult the latest release notes for a full overview of the new and updated features.