SARS’s expanded auto assessments pay off

SARS urges non-provisional taxpayers with outstanding returns to file. (Image: Unicus Tax Specialists SA)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) says it had auto-assessed more than 6.9 million returns by 30 September, a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

This, as the revenue authority readies to close filing season for non-provisional taxpayers today. Provisional taxpayers have until 22 January 2027 to submit their tax returns.

For the 2026 filing season, SARS says it increased use of verified third-party data , expanded auto assessments to include certain provisional taxpayers, and improved its eFiling platform.

In addition, taxpayers received assessment notices and submitted documents through WhatsApp, resulting in another digital channel to engage with SARS.

Commissioner Dr Johnstone Makhubu comments: “Expanding auto assessmentsshows how better use of data can simplify taxpayers’ interactions with SARS. The speed of processing legitimate refunds is a key measure of effective tax administration.

“Tax administration goes beyond collecting what is lawfully due. Paying legitimate refunds efficiently is equally important to support taxpayers in a difficult economic environment and give them certainty. Our modernisation programme aims to improve both collection and refunds, while safeguarding the integrity of the tax system.”

SARS says it paid refunds totalling R33 billion to 3.1 million taxpayers between 1 July and 19 October. Of these refunds, 85% were paid within 72 hours.

The revenue service has urged taxpayers with outstanding returns to file.

It indicates that late submissions of personal income tax returns may attract a monthly administrative penalty of R250 to R16 000, depending on taxable income, until the return is submitted. Unpaid tax debt may also incur penalties and interest.

“Every compliant taxpayer helps our country function and develop. We thank the millions who have fulfilled their obligations and urge those who still need to file to act now. Our digital platforms enable taxpayers to meet their obligations without visiting a SARS branch,” concludes Makhubu.