SA’s AI lead is good news; it’s also a warning

Justin Mackenzie, managing director of VO Connect.

Artificial intelligence ( AI ) is no longer sitting in strategy decks. It is already showing up in support desks, sales teams, finance workflows and customer-facing operations.

Microsoft’s latest AI diffusion data places South Africa ahead of every other African market measured, with more than 23% of the working-age population estimated to have used an AI product in the first quarter of 2026.

But AI does not run on ambition. It runs on infrastructure.

Most connectivity providers are still selling a 2019 product into a 2026 problem. AI is changing what businesses expect from their networks: faster deployment, lower latency, stronger failover, better uptime and connectivity that holds when conditions are messy.

South Africa’s AI lead should not make the market comfortable. It should make the connectivity sector sit up. The question is no longer whether businesses are ready for AI. It is whether their networks are.

AI is not only a software story

The mistake is to treat AI as a software story and assume the network will cope. It will not. AI changes the volume, timing and sensitivity of traffic, which means it changes what businesses need from connectivity.

Traditional connectivity planning was built around predictable workloads such as e-mail, cloud software, video calls and file sharing. AI is different. Applications are more conversational, systems query each other more often, and voice, automation and monitoring tools depend on fast, always-available access to cloud intelligence.

AI will punish providers that still sell network capacity as a commodity.

That is why “more bandwidth” is the wrong answer on its own. AI makes latency, resilience, failover, uptime and speed of deployment more important, not less. If an AI support tool fails during peak demand, that is not a technical glitch; it is a broken customer promise. As AI moves deeper into operations, tolerance for weak networks disappears.

The pressure moves through the channel

Customers do not care which upstream provider sits behind their service. They expect the reseller, ISP or integrator to make it work. That means AI pressure moves straight through the ecosystem: as customers expect more from digital tools, service providers become more dependent on upstream partners that can deliver reliably under real conditions.

South Africa is a clear example of the tension. The market has strong enterprise demand, solid cloud adoption and growing data centre investment, yet many businesses still operate with fibre delays, power instability, difficult sites and last-mile constraints. Add to that unstable connectivity solutions chosen for price advantage but without support or scalability.

AI does not wait for ideal conditions. It’s driven by customer expectations and competitive pressure. Firms with a visible AI strategy are twice as likely to see AI-driven revenue growth, while those without one risk falling behind.

That is why fixed wireless and hybrid connectivity should be taken more seriously. The industry’s fixation on fibre as a single solution has left businesses running AI on inferior infrastructure that isn’t fit for purpose. Resilient wireless is what turns an AI use case from a slide into a working service.

Connectivity should include operational efficiency by default. As wireless operators support more demanding AI-driven traffic, the ability to monitor networks proactively, identify issues early and reduce avoidable outages is a commercial differentiator.

Better visibility, predictive maintenance and faster fault isolation help providers run leaner operations while protecting customer experience, giving frontline service assurance.

Price per megabit is the wrong conversation

This is also why price per megabit has become an outdated connectivity equation. AI will punish providers that still sell network capacity as a commodity. The real question is whether the network can support the kind of business the customer is becoming.

How many connectivity providers can honestly answer yes to that?

And customers aren’t always asking the right questions. Questions like: Can the service be deployed quickly? Is there a resilient backup path? Can it scale if AI adoption rises? Will the provider respond when things go wrong? Can the reseller trust the upstream partner enough to protect its own reputation?

AI will reward better partnerships. Opportunity will come from ecosystems that combine connectivity, software, voice, security and industry expertise, not from isolated products sold in silos.

SA can build practical AI advantage

That should encourage South Africa. We don’t need to match the AI adoption levels of the UAE, Singapore or the United States to build a credible advantage. We can become a practical AI market, where tough conditions produce better thinking about deployment, resilience and infrastructure.

For upstream providers, that means moving closer to the customer, even when the relationship belongs to a reseller or ISP. Their role is no longer to supply capacity in the background. It is to help the channel deliver services that can survive new forms of digital demand.

AI may be built in data centres, but its value is tested at the edge of the customer experience. If access is unreliable, support tools fail or automated processes stall, the promise of AI collapses quickly.

So, South Africa’s AI lead should be read for what it really is: not a software headline, but a warning shot to the connectivity industry. The market is changing faster than many networks, service models and supplier relationships are prepared for.

The winners in the AI economy will not be the companies with the loudest claims about innovation. They will be the ones that make AI usable, reliable and real. In that contest, connectivity is not the backdrop. It is the test.