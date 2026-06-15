SA's AI transformation will be powered by ecosystems, not individual companies

Agentforce World Tour 2026.

As businesses across South Africa look to grow revenue, improve productivity and unlock the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, one message emerged with clarity from Agentforce World Tour Johannesburg: no organisation transforms alone.

Held on 3 June 2026 at Kyalami International Convention Centre, Agentforce World Tour Johannesburg drew nearly 2 000 business leaders, technologists and innovators for a full day of keynotes, expert-led sessions, live demonstrations and partner showcases. The event – the most significant Salesforce ecosystem gathering on the African continent – made clear that South Africa's AI moment is not a distant ambition. It is happening now, and it is being built by ecosystems.

The ecosystem imperative

Supported by South Africa’s leading Salesforce partners – spanning global systems integrators, specialist consultancies, independent software vendors and proudly South African technology firms – the event brought together the full breadth of Salesforce expertise available to South African organisations today. Their collective presence was a powerful statement: that world-class AI and CRM capability is being built, delivered and sustained right here on the continent.

"South Africa's AI transformation will be powered by ecosystems, not individual companies," said Ushal Moonsamy, Alliances and Channels, South Africa. "The opportunity ahead is significant and the challenges will not be solved by organisations working in isolation. Success will be driven by customers, partners and technology providers working together – turning innovation into measurable business outcomes."

From experimentation to execution

Across industries, South African organisations are moving decisively beyond AI experimentation. The conversations at Agentforce World Tour Johannesburg reflected a market that is ready to act – seeking practical, scalable ways to improve customer experiences, empower employees, streamline operations and drive sustainable growth.

Through customer stories, expert-led breakout sessions and live Agentforce demonstrations, attendees saw firsthand how trusted AI can be deployed responsibly and at scale. The event also featured exclusive executive programming – including an executive AI lunch co-hosted with AWS – bringing senior business leaders into direct conversation with the ecosystem experts best positioned to guide their transformation journeys.

The result was not just inspiration. It was new relationships forged, customer commitments deepened and a shared conviction that South Africa's AI future is being built – right now, together.

Investing in people, skills and SA's digital future

What sets the Salesforce partner ecosystem apart is not only its technical depth – it is its commitment to building lasting capability in the markets it serves.

Through continued investment in certifications, industry expertise, delivery capabilities and innovation practices, Salesforce partners are simultaneously accelerating customer transformation and expanding South Africa's pool of globally recognised digital talent. Every certified Salesforce professional working within the partner ecosystem represents a career built on a world-class platform — and a direct contribution to the country's broader technology economy.

This is the dimension of ecosystem investment that matters most in the long run: not just customers transformed or projects delivered, but skills transferred, careers built and an economy made more competitive as a result.

Salesforce's global organisation has made a deliberate commitment to enabling this outcome – through structured partner investment programmes, co-go-to-market support and a partnership aligned growth models that gives local firms the tools, credibility and resources to scale.

"We are deeply grateful to our partner community for their support, collaboration and unwavering commitment to customer success," said Graeme Leslie, RVP EMEA Growth Markets, Alliances and Channels. “Our partners amplify what Agentforce World Tour Johannesburg makes possible – bringing the expertise, commitment and local insight that turn global innovation into real outcomes for South African businesses. Together, we are helping customers navigate one of the most significant technology shifts of our generation, while building capabilities that will benefit South Africa for years to come."

Building tomorrow's digital economy, together

As demand for AI, data, analytics, integration and digital customer experience capabilities continues to accelerate, the message from Agentforce World Tour in Johannesburg was unambiguous: technology and people may power transformation, but ecosystems make it scale.

South Africa has the talent, the ambition and – as demonstrated on 3 June – the ecosystem to lead. Salesforce, its customers and its partners remain committed to building trusted, future-ready businesses that create lasting value for customers, employees and communities across the country and the continent.