SA’s best-rated ISP, RSAWEB, backs SMEs that keep SA economy moving

RSAWEB Business helps SMEs stay connected, productive and protected.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are the backbone of the South African economy. They create jobs, serve communities and keep industries moving, often with remarkably small teams.

For a business owner, the priorities are straightforward. They want to win customers, make sales, all while delivering a great customer experience. Keeping employees productive, managing costs and, perhaps most importantly, keeping a close eye on cashflow, is where the internal focus normally concentrates. The last thing an entrepreneur needs is to spend hours dealing with complicated technology, multiple suppliers, lengthy contracts or trying to work out why the internet is not working. And having dedicated IT or support skills comes at a cost most smaller businesses cannot afford.

RSAWEB, South Africa’s best-rated ISP on Google, believes SME solutions should be simple, reliable and designed around the realities of running a small business. The company currently has a 4.7-star Google rating from more than 25 000 independent reviews. But for business owners, a rating is only meaningful when it translates into an experience that makes their businesses run smoother.

As part of connecting South African SMEs for 25 years, RSAWEB is offering SMEs future-ready solutions that meet their needs. Contact the team to get your business flying.

Business owners want technology that gets out of the way

Almost every business depends on being online. Businesses operate on the internet and connectivity is not optional. A retailer needs connectivity to process payments. A professional services firm needs to communicate with clients. An online business needs its website and orders to keep moving. A restaurant must have reliable connectivity for payments and bookings.

When the connection goes down, it creates a business-critical challenge and is not simply an IT problem. It means lost sales, frustrated customers and employees unable to work.

Business owners can expect a personalised service from RSAWEB. A dedicated support centre, real human connection and a solution that works for you. You don’t have to think about it, it just gets done.

And that foundation will grow with the business. A five-person business does not need the same solution as a 500-person organisation. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for SMEs and that is a fundamental understanding the team at RSAWEB supports – the ability and skillset to understand the need.

Cashflow matters

For a growing business, every rand is important to bank.

By default, the cost of connectivity is an important business decision. But so is the cost of not being connected. An outage can mean a payment cannot be processed, an online order is missed or a customer cannot get hold of the business.

RSAWEB Business focuses on balancing reliability with affordability. Business fibre combined with automatic LTE failover means that when a primary connection is interrupted, the backup connection takes over automatically. RSAWEB Business keeps the business connected and able to operate without adding to workload or a business owner being forced to solve an IT-type problem.

It is a simple solution that makes a meaningful difference when downtime equates to a loss of revenue.

RSAWEB gives you your time back. Time to run your business

A small business owner does not necessarily have an IT department on call. The business owner and its employees wear many hats, and at times may be required to be the CEO, a salesperson, the finance manager, an entire HR department or the customer service representative, all before lunchtime on any day of the week.

They are not required to understand the technical differences between various connectivity options. They want an ISP partner that understands what their business objectives are and that will recommend a solution that works. That means simple choices, straightforward pricing, flexibility and support when something goes wrong.

RSAWEB Business provides SMEs with connectivity and supporting services, from business fibre and backup connectivity to business e-mail, hosting, cloud backup, telephony and security. Having these services managed by RSAWEB provides a single point of contact and one accountable partner.

The objective is not to make technology more complicated. It is to make it simple.

Solutions for businesses that are building and growing

The SMEs supported by RSAWEB Business are as diverse as the South African economy itself: professional services firms, retailers, online businesses, hospitality companies, creative agencies, property businesses, healthcare practices, restaurants, trades and growing offices.

What they have in common is that connectivity is an integral part of how they generate an income.

The Van Cartel specialises in supplying vehicle fleets to the film industry and an RSAWEB Business customer. Gary Andrews, co-founder of The Van Cartel says: “RSAWEB has been the best and most reliable service provider to cater for our unique needs.”

That is ultimately the role that a connectivity partner should play. The goal is not to give an entrepreneur yet another system to manage, but removing one more thing from their list.

Helping South African businesses succeed online

The digital economy has created large-scale opportunities for SMEs. A small business can sell beyond its neighbourhood and choose to be local or global in its reach. A specialist consultant can work with clients across the country. A retailer can trade online. A creative business can collaborate with customers anywhere in the world.

All of this depends on being connected. The role RSAWEB takes on is therefore not simply to sell an internet connection. It is to provide the foundation that allows businesses of all sizes and complexity to operate, communicate, sell and grow online or in-store.

Technology enables growth

South Africa’s entrepreneurs have enough occupying them daily. They navigate rising costs, changing customer expectations, competition, staffing challenges and the constant pressure to grow.

The best technology partner is not the one offering the longest list of technical features. It is the one that understands what the business needs, and then provides a solution that makes financial sense, with access to support when needed.

For RSAWEB Business, that means helping SMEs to stay connected, productive and protected without making technology the centre of their world. Technology in the SME space should support the business, not hold it back. The goal is to have more time to sell, serve customers, manage cashflow, control costs and grow.

And if the technology is doing its job properly, South African SMEs should not have to think about it at all.