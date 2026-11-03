SA's cloud scene just got more interesting.

The cloud space is constantly evolving, and on 29 October 2026, Gole Cloud took an exciting step forward with the soft launch of its services in South Africa.

The occasion marked more than an introduction to a new name in cloud technology. It created an opportunity to bring people together, share ideas and open conversations about the role technology can play in helping businesses operate, innovate and grow.

With its sights set on the South African market, Gole Cloud is stepping into a landscape where reliable infrastructure, cyber security and accessible technology solutions are becoming increasingly important. And with the soft launch now under way, the journey to introduce its offering to local businesses and individuals has officially begun.

A milestone worth celebrating

Every new venture begins with an idea. Bringing that idea into the market is where the real journey starts.

For Gole Cloud, it was an idea that originated in Johannesburg, through Bottomline IT’s vision, migrated to China and flourished in South Africa. The soft launch represented an important milestone in introducing its range of cloud and technology services to South Africa. It provided a platform to share what the brand offers, establish connections and give attendees a closer look at the solutions behind the name.

As attendees gained insights from Gole’s trusted partners, Veeam and H3C, these partners also presented their technology offerings and the importance of their collaboration with Gole in this IT climate. Ultimately, the event was a full circle moment for Gole Cloud, as it was nothing short of innovation and transformation,

Biscay Mulaudzi, CEO of Gole Cloud, shared Gole’s vision: “To be Africa's most trusted and sustainable engine for human progress, where any idea can be brought to life without technical or financial barriers.​”

From cloud infrastructure and virtual private servers (VPS) to web hosting, domains, cyber security, backup and disaster recovery, Gole Cloud brings together services designed to support different digital needs.

Whether a business is building its online presence, running applications, protecting critical information or looking for ways to improve its digital operations, having the right technology in place can make a meaningful difference.

More than an introduction: Connecting people and possibilities

Technology may be at the centre of the conversation, but people are what move it forward.

The occasion was more than a selling point for Gole, but a platform for their guests to connect with the people behind the Africanisation of technology. Different departments showcased the components that form Gole, from services, technology and finance to marketing and the products team.

An important part of the soft launch was the opportunity for attendees to connect, exchange ideas and engage with the people behind Gole Cloud. Networking created space for conversations around business needs, technology challenges and the opportunities that come with an increasingly digital economy.

SA's cloud scene just got more interesting.

These interactions are valuable because choosing technology is rarely just about the tools themselves. It is also about understanding the people who use them, the challenges they face and the outcomes they want to achieve.

For Gole Cloud, these connections provide a starting point for building relationships with prospective customers, industry professionals and other stakeholders. They also create opportunities to better understand the needs of the local market as the company establishes its presence in South Africa.

The solutions behind the excitement

While the launch marked a milestone for the brand, the services themselves are central to what comes next.

Gole Cloud's cloud infrastructure and VPS solutions provide computing environments for websites, applications and business workloads. Its web hosting and domain services help individuals and organisations establish their digital presence, and comes with a free domain for new registers for a whole year.

Its cyber security offering focuses on protecting systems and information against digital threats.

The company also offers backup and disaster recovery solutions to help customers prepare for data loss and service disruptions, alongside productivity solutions that support everyday business activities.

The highlight of the products section was the Gole VPN, a platform that takes privacy to next level. Gole VPN offers great security with advanced encryption that protects your data and information. With 24-hour support, the platform also has global reach: with 65 countries having access worldwide, Gole VPN is built for convenience and accessibility.

“If there is a proposition for the brand, it is peace of mind. We are offering something different but also peace of mind,” emphasised Fatuma Munkina, Gole junior CRM analyst, referring to the 24-hour support for the Gole VPN.

Munkina also said the development of the platform is in the delta age and soon to launch. “In December, we will have a full platform rollout,” added Munkina.

Gole VPN is also set to introduce a B2B set-up for enterprises in the future, where privacy is reformed and prioritised by the Gole team.

There's something to look forward to this festive season, as Gole VPN is having an early-bird sign-up.

With infrastructure hosted in South Africa and services billed in South African rands, Gole Cloud brings a local option to customers exploring cloud and technology services.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the opportunity lies in identifying the solutions that fit each customer's requirements, whether that means establishing an online presence, strengthening security or supporting more complex operations.

“Our solutions depend on the vulnerabilities the company may have; we have to understand the threats, then offer solutions,” said Ikechukwu Obi, Gole junior cyber security engineer, explaining to one of the guests the need for businesses to have cyber security health checks.

The beginning of something bigger

The soft launch is an important first step, but it is what follows that will shape Gole Cloud's journey in the South African market.

As the company introduces its services to more customers, the focus will be on building relationships, creating awareness of its solutions and helping businesses and individuals explore technology options suited to their needs.

The conversations started at the launch provide a foundation for that journey. They represent an opportunity to turn introductions into relationships and interest into meaningful discussions about how technology can support future growth.

South Africa's cloud scene is moving forward, and Gole Cloud is officially part of the conversation.

The launch may mark the beginning, but the possibilities ahead are what make this milestone worth celebrating.

Ready to explore what's possible?

Visit www.gole.africa to discover Gole Cloud's services and solutions.