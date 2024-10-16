SA’s data and cloud policy to headline Huawei summit

Steven Chen, MD of Huawei Cloud South Africa.

South Africa’s National Policy on Data and Cloud is expected to dominate discussions at Huawei Cloud’s inaugural South Africa Cloud Summit, to be hosted on 24 October at the Gallagher Conference Centre in Johannesburg.

Ahead of the event, Huawei has reiterated its mission to help build an “equal, diversified, and prosperous” digital South Africa.

The company entered the South African market in 2018, and in 2019 was the first hyperscale cloud services provider to open a datacentre region or availability zone in the country.

According to Africa Analysis’ 2024 South Africa Cloud Computing Market Growth Forecast Report, the value of South Africa’s cloud market is expected to surge to over R113 billion by 2028, up from R35 billion last year.

Huawei Cloud believes the National Policy on Data and Cloud is key to the country’s ability to leverage cloud and datacentres to boost service delivery.

Key principles of the policy include:

Accelerating the rollout of digital infrastructure to ensure fast, secure, and reliable broadband connectivity,

Ensuring data privacy and security,

Promoting open data and data interoperability.

Adopting a cloud-first approach.

The policy also highlights the importance of skills development and capacity building, to encourage the adoption of cloud technologies and data management practices.

Steven Chen, MD of Huawei Cloud South Africa, said, “This gathering will focus on South Africa’s digital transformation and unpacking the role a cloud-first approach plays in achieving this change. Guests will be able to see first-hand how the burgeoning local digital economy can reach new heights in the near future.”