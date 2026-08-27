SA's first ISO-certified CX provider for AI: Why it matters

ISO/IEC 42001 focuses on how AI systems are governed throughout their life cycle.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming part of everyday customer interactions. Whether you're speaking to your bank, insurer, healthcare provider or retailer, there's an increasing chance your first conversation is with AI.

As businesses adopt AI voice agents, one question becomes more important than any other:

Can you trust the AI that's speaking to your customers?

1Stream believes trust shouldn't be claimed – it should be independently verified. That's why it has become the first South African customer experience technology provider to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the standard for artificial intelligence management systems.

This isn't simply another certification to add to 1Stream's credentials. It represents a commitment to building, deploying and managing AI responsibly, transparently and securely.

Why ISO/IEC 42001 matters

Unlike traditional technology certifications, ISO/IEC 42001 focuses specifically on how AI systems are governed throughout their life cycle.

It establishes internationally recognised standards for how AI is designed, monitored, managed and continuously improved, ensuring organisations can demonstrate that their AI operates responsibly rather than relying on assumptions or promises.

For businesses deploying AI in customer-facing environments, this provides confidence that the technology is supported by structured governance, clear accountability and ongoing oversight.

Why it matters for South African businesses

Many organisations are eager to embrace AI but remain cautious about the risks.

Customer conversations often involve personal information, financial data and sensitive business processes. AI handling these interactions must be reliable, secure and accountable.

For highly regulated industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications and the public sector, governance is no longer optional – it's essential.

ISO/IEC 42001 provides an internationally recognised framework that helps organisations adopt AI with confidence while reducing operational, compliance and reputational risk.

Leading before regulation

South Africa's national AI framework is still evolving, with formal regulation expected in the coming years.

Rather than waiting for legislation, 1Stream believes responsible organisations should already be operating to globally recognised standards.

Certification demonstrates that AI governance is embedded into the way 1Stream designs, deploys and manages its AI solutions today – not after regulations require it.

More than compliance

Good governance isn't about slowing innovation. It's what makes innovation possible.

When businesses know AI is operating within robust governance frameworks, they're more willing to deploy it across customer service, sales and support environments.

Responsible AI creates confidence. Confidence accelerates adoption. Adoption delivers better customer experiences.

Raising the standard for customer experience

For over 18 years, 1Stream has helped South African organisations deliver exceptional customer experiences. Today, as AI becomes central to those experiences, 1Stream is committed to ensuring innovation is matched by accountability.

Becoming the first South African CX technology provider to achieve ISO/IEC 42001 certification reflects that commitment. Because the future of customer experience isn't just intelligent. It has to be trusted.