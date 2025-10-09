SA’s IOT future: Why purpose-built networks must replace GSM

Competing in the connected economy.

South Africa’s economic resilience increasingly depends on how industries harness the internet of things (IOT) to drive efficiency, sustainability and innovation. But for many sectors, the foundation of that transformation still rests on outdated GSM networks – 2G, 3G and 4G – designed for people, not machines.

With legacy GSM networks scheduled for sunset by 2027, the clock is ticking. To safeguard operations and unlock the next phase of industrial digitisation, South Africa must accelerate its migration to purpose-built, low-power IOT networks like Sigfox.

Sector-by-sector analysis:

1. Agriculture – growing smarter, not harder

The challenge:

Rural coverage remains patchy, data collection is inconsistent and GSM-connected sensors burn through batteries quickly.

The opportunity:

Sigfox’s ultra-narrowband technology provides deep rural coverage, long battery life and resilience against GSM phase-out – critical for unattended field devices.

Impact:

Up to 30% higher yields via precision farming

20%-40% less water consumption, improving climate resilience

Empowered smallholders with affordable connectivity

2. Mining and industrial automation – safety and efficiency underground

The challenge:

Underground GSM connectivity is unreliable. High device density causes congestion and frequent battery swaps are costly.

The opportunity:

Low-power IOT networks deliver massive device scalability, low maintenance and multi-year sensor life – vital for safety and real-time asset visibility.

Impact:

50% less unplanned downtime

Improved worker safety and environmental compliance

Continuous remote monitoring of assets

3. Smart cities – scaling sustainability

The challenge:

Traditional GSM networks struggle to serve thousands of low-data devices cost-effectively.

The opportunity:

Purpose-built IOT networks enable tens of thousands of devices per base station – perfect for smart lighting, bins and parking sensors that require tiny data bursts.

Impact:

25%-40% energy savings

Faster emergency response

Better urban planning through live data

4. Healthcare and telemedicine – extending care beyond the clinic

The challenge:

Battery-draining GSM devices and rural coverage gaps limit remote monitoring potential.

The opportunity:

Sigfox enables secure, low-power patient monitoring that operates reliably even in underserved regions.

Impact:

30% better chronic care outcomes

Reduced hospital readmissions

Expanded access for rural communities

5. Energy and utilities – powering reliability

The challenge:

GSM meters are power-hungry, vulnerable to outages and costly to maintain.

The opportunity:

Sigfox-enabled meters run independently of the grid, send real-time fault alerts and operate for years on a single battery.

Impact:

15%-25% less energy theft and loss

Predictive maintenance for faster repairs

Support for renewable integration

6. Logistics and asset tracking – tracking with precision

The challenge:

GSM-based tracking is costly and inconsistent, especially in rural or cross-border environments.

The opportunity:

Sigfox delivers affordable, long-life asset tracking ideal for containers, pallets and non-powered goods.

Impact:

Up to 90% reduction in cargo loss or theft

Optimised fleet management

Greater supply chain transparency

The path forward

South Africa stands at a pivotal moment. As GSM networks near sunset, industries have a choice: hold on to legacy connectivity – or adopt purpose-built IOT networks that offer scalability, efficiency and longevity.

This transition isn’t just technical – it’s strategic. The networks we choose today will define how effectively South Africa competes in the connected economy of tomorrow.

* The impacts listed are based on qualitative impact and quantitative benchmarks from industry reports.

