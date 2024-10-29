SA’s IT expertise continues to make global mark

The local company continues to expand internationally.

South Africa continues to make its mark on the international IT sector after Symbiosys IT, a homegrown IT security and solutions consultancy, announced the opening of three new offices in the Republic of Ireland, Australia and Canada.

Founded over 20 years ago in Cape Town, Symbiosys IT began as a local IT solutions provider and quickly established itself as a reliable partner for businesses in South Africa. The company then expanded its operations to London, marking its first steps onto the global stage. The latest expansions into Cork, Ontario, and Melbourne are testament to the company’s continued growth and the increasing demand for specialist service providers.

“Starting in Cape Town was just the beginning for us,” said Patrick Assheton-Smith, CEO of Symbiosys IT. “Our roots are deeply embedded in South Africa, and these expansions (into Ireland, Canada and Australia) are testament to the high-quality, innovative solutions we’ve been able to provide. We’re excited to bring our pragmatic, can-do South African attitude to these new markets and continue to grow our global presence.”

Symbiosys IT has been at the forefront of delivering innovative IT solutions for over 20 years, leveraging its expertise to serve clients in over 36 countries. The new international offices will enable the company to better serve its global clientele, while maintaining its commitment to excellence and innovation.

“We are proud of the journey that has brought us to this point,” added Heinrich Fourie, COO and co-founder of Symbiosys. “Our expansion is not just about growth; it’s about sharing the expertise and quality of service that we’ve honed with a broader audience.”

The company’s success is a point of pride for the South African IT industry, demonstrating that local firms can compete and thrive on the global stage. With this expansion, Symbiosys IT is poised to continue its upward trajectory, bringing its unique blend of innovation and expertise to new markets.

For more information about Symbiosys IT and its range of services, please visit https://symbiosys.it or contact the team at solutions@symbiosys.it.