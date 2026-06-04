SA’s must-attend FICA and AML conference

nCino KYC Africa – Fighting Financial Crime Conference.

On 24 June 2026, South Africa's leading conference on FICA and anti-money laundering (AML) returns to The Forum, Bryanston, Johannesburg – bigger and better than its sold-out 2025 edition.

The nCino KYC Fighting Financial Crime Conference 2026 is the annual gathering of South Africa’s compliance leaders, regulators, investigators and financial institutions. It stands out as a conference known for sharing real case studies, regulatory insights and practical solutions to combat financial crime. To sum it up, it’s the place you want to be to find out all the latest news and developments surrounding all things FICA and AML related!

Fight back against financial crime

Financial crime doesn’t just make headlines. It erodes trust, destabilises economies and costs South Africa billions every year. With the country freshly off the FATF greylist and a new mutual evaluation already under way, the pressure on accountable institutions to get compliance right has never been higher.

If you’re an accountable institution still relying on guesswork to navigate FICA and AML obligations, consider this your wake-up call. The Fighting Financial Crime Conference 2026 is where South Africa’s compliance community comes to get real answers – from the people fighting financial crime on the ground.

No fluff. No recycled slides. Just the insights that matter.

What to expect (hint: it's not death by PowerPoint)

The conference is purpose-built for accountable institutions that need practical, no-nonsense compliance guidance. Real case studies. Real regulators. Real solutions you can implement on Monday morning.

Real-life investigations: Money laundering and financial crime case studies drawn from South African experience.

Money laundering and financial crime case studies drawn from South African experience. The link between compliance and good governance: Why FICA compliance is a business enabler, not just a regulatory burden.

Why FICA compliance is a business enabler, not just a regulatory burden. The reality of human trafficking and modern-day slavery: Understanding the broader impact of financial crime.

Understanding the broader impact of financial crime. Cyber crime and digital fraud: How criminals are exploiting technology and what you can do about it.

South Africa's sharpest compliance minds. One stage.

The esteemed line-up of speakers brings together regulators, prosecutors, investigative journalists, cyber crime specialists and compliance experts all focused on giving you insights you can act on immediately.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh , Investigative Journalist, Scorpio | Daily Maverick

, Investigative Journalist, Scorpio | Daily Maverick Adv Carina Coetzee , Senior Public Prosecutor, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)

, Senior Public Prosecutor, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Cynthia Stimpel , Director, Courage Hub, and author of Hijackers on Board

, Director, Courage Hub, and author of Hijackers on Board Hawken McEwan , Director, Risk and Compliance, nCino KYC Africa

, Director, Risk and Compliance, nCino KYC Africa Sharon Knowles , CEO and Certified Cybercrime Analyst, Da Vinci Forensics

, CEO and Certified Cybercrime Analyst, Da Vinci Forensics Rianné Potgieter , Chief Executive Officer, International Federation of Compliance Associations (IFCA)

, Chief Executive Officer, International Federation of Compliance Associations (IFCA) Thilomi Govender , Manager, Risk and Compliance, nCino KYC Africa

, Manager, Risk and Compliance, nCino KYC Africa More to come as the full agenda unfolds.

Why do attendees keep coming back?

There's a reason past attendees say this is one of the best compliance conferences they've ever attended. The secret? The agenda is purpose-built for accountable institutions that need practical, easy to understand, no-nonsense compliance guidance from leading industry experts and regulators.

nCino KYC Africa – Fighting Financial Crime Conference.

Secure your spot:

With limited spots available, this is the time to book!

Sign up here.

For more information, e-mail kycafrica.communication@ncino.com.

The Fighting Financial Crime Conference is hosted by nCino KYC Africa, South Africa's leading FICA compliance software and services provider for accountable institutions.