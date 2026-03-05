SA’s next wave of innovators emerge in GAP 2026

Gauteng Accelerator Programme participants receive business development support, technical validation and incubation opportunities. (Image source: 123RF)

The finalists of the 2025/26 Gauteng Accelerator Programme (GAP) Innovation Competition have been announced, with innovators stepping forward with technologies aimed at addressing some of the country’s most pressing socio-economic challenges.

Now in its 15th year, the programme serves as a commercialisation pipeline for innovators seeking to transform early-stage technologies into viable businesses capable of improving service delivery, strengthening economic competitiveness and creating sustainable jobs.

The competition is hosted by The Innovation Hub, in partnership with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) and the National Intellectual Property Management Office.

Together, the institutions support the country’s innovation ecosystem through intellectual property protection , technology development and pathways to market.

Participants receive business development support, technical validation and incubation opportunities aimed at advancing solutions beyond proof of concept into scalable enterprises.

This year’s competition is centred on solving societal challenges through innovation. It attracted innovators across the programme’s strategic focus sectors: ICT, biosciences, medical technologies, the green economy and the Gauteng Accelerator Township Economy category.

According to Dr Bangani Mpangalasane, CEO of The Innovation Hub, the programme continues to play a key role in developing innovation-driven enterprises.

“The Gauteng Accelerator Programme remains a key pipeline for innovation commercialisation in the province. Through GAP, we support innovators whose solutions contribute to improved service delivery, sector competitiveness and sustainable economic growth, while positioning them for successful entry into our incubation programmes.”

The initiative is supported by the TIA as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration within the national innovation ecosystem.

Vusi Skosana, head of the Technology Stations Programme at the TIA, says partnerships such as the GAP initiative help bridge the gap between research and commercial application.

“An important factor in bridging the innovation chasm is the continuous establishment of collaborations and partnerships within the National System of Innovation, such as we have with the Innovation Hub in the GAP programme. As an implementing agent of the country’s bioeconomy strategy, the TIA is proud to support the GAP Awards.

“The development of local bio medical technologies is key to our mission of supporting and funding innovation to improve the quality of life for all South Africans. Initiatives such as the Gauteng Accelerator Programme foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, which will in turn see economic growth for the country.”

Winners will be announced at the GAP 2025/26 awards ceremony on 12 March, at The Innovation Hub conference venue in Pretoria.

Finalists will compete for cash prizes, seed funding and access to incubation programmes offered by The Innovation Hub.

2025/26 Gauteng Accelerator Programme finalists:

Green economy

Bulelani Sizani – Hydrodynamic cavitation systems for the restoration of dissolved oxygen and removal of algae in water catchments.

Obakeng Rankhumise – Satellite water leak detection.

Maketola Motloung – Green impact innovation.

Zizwe Saule – Solar charging phone cover.

Eliaba Ramapepe – Integrated black soldier fly and duckweed farming.

Zizipho Tashia Tshonisile – CrackSafe.

Rhulani Pearl Maluleke – AgriGuard smart tag.

Biosciences

Katlego Gaodigwe – Ortune group.

Pumza Mente – Nano-band.

Sithethelele Bekwa – Blue lab.

Chanel Willemse – Nano-whey.

Medical technologies

Ernest Mongezi Majenge – Ruby wheelchair and off-road wheelchair.

Hillary Mukudu – ECG247 wearable electro-cardiogram monitoring system.

Mpho Kotlolo – Manufacturing of age-appropriate HIV drugs for children in Africa.

Nondumiso Nkosi – HepaSure diagnostics.

ICT

Jacqueline Hamese – LehumoLago.

Bongani Moiane – Bophelo.

Isrom Mamloko – Ear-tag livestock tracking devices.

Nkagisang Magogodi – FundReadyX capital readiness and access platform.

Nombulelo Gcamu – ScamShield.

Tsholofelo Florence Ramokoka – AddressDox.

Gauteng Accelerator Township Economy (GATE)