SA’s online holiday shopping surges nearly 50%

The VCA Retail Spend Monitor analyses retail sales activity over a seven-week period beginning on 1 November 2025.

South African consumers significantly increased their online shopping during the 2025/26 holiday season, with e-commerce spending jumping 49.9% year on year, according to Visa’s latest Retail Spend Monitor.

The annual report compiled by Visa Consulting and Analytics (VCA) tracks retail activity over a seven-week period, from 1 November 2025, and draws on Visa network data alongside survey-based estimates for non-card payment methods, including cash.

While total holiday retail spend across all payment types grew 7.9%, the standout growth came from online channels, driven by early promotions and convenience as consumers increasingly planned purchases ahead of peak shopping periods.

“Whether shoppers were upgrading their tech, refreshing their closets or stocking up at one-stop shops, retailers delivered seamless shopping experiences both in stores and online,” said Wayne Best, chief economist at Visa. “This season also marked a turning point, with artificial intelligence shaping how people discover products, compare prices and interact with offers.”

E-tailer Takealot reached 4.8 million active shoppers in 2025, a 14% increase from 2024, with order frequency up 11% year on year.

Meanwhile, a World Wide Worx report predicted SA's online sales would account for 10% of total retail sales in 2025, with the e-commerce sector expected to exceed R139 billion in annual turnover.

Despite rapid online growth, physical retail remained dominant. In-store shopping accounted for 88% of total holiday payment volume, highlighting SA’s continued reliance on brick-and-mortar retail even as digital commerce expands.

Category-level data points to strong demand for big-ticket and home-related purchases during the period. Spending on home furniture and appliances rose 16.1%, while hardware purchases increased 14.4%, supported by home improvement and renovation activity. Clothing and footwear sales climbed 5.8% as consumers sought value through seasonal discounts.

Beyond consumer retail, the report also highlights the economic impact of business travel linked to the B20/G20 Summit, held in Johannesburg from 17 to 23 November last year. Spending by inbound travellers peaked at 49% above the same period in 2024, providing an additional boost to national retail activity.

During the summit week, spending on food and restaurants rose 29%, retail stores and shopping increased 28%, and air travel and accommodation grew 14%. Local transport spending was up 10%, reflecting increased business movement in and around Johannesburg. Visa noted that higher spend levels were also recorded in Cape Town in the week preceding the summit, indicating spillover effects beyond the host city.

“These insights help businesses adapt to evolving consumer behaviours and prepare for the future of commerce,” said Sandy Samaan, head of consulting and analytics at Visa for Southern, East, West and Central Africa.

Visa said the findings reinforce the growing role of digital discovery tools, data-driven promotions and large-scale events in shaping both online and offline commerce in SA.