SA’s printer industry adapting to a digital future

South Africa’s printer industry is evolving in real-time. As we get closer to end of Q3 2025, a clear picture is emerging of a sector that is reshaping itself in response to a changing economic and technological landscape. The combination of modest revenue growth, rising sustainability demands, all things AI and increased digitisation, the role of print in business environments has been redefined.

“We’re seeing businesses re-evaluating their print environments, not to cut them out, but to make them work harder and smarter, and make them more secure,” says Greg Griffith, Product Marketing Team Lead at Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

According to Statista, the South African printer and copier segment is expected to generate US$61.7 million in revenue this year, with a steady CAGR of 1.01% through to 2029. While growth may appear modest, it reflects a sector that is shifting from high-volume output to integrated, multifunctional and cloud-connected solutions that support modern, hybrid ways of working.

From small businesses to large enterprises, the direction is clear: print environments are being right-sized, security is becoming non-negotiable and cloud functionality is enabling more efficient, flexible workflows. It’s less about printing more and more about doing things better.

The multifunction printer (MFP) comes into its own

One of the clearest shifts is how MFPs are being used, not just as printers, but as key enablers of digitisation. With scanning volumes increasing and print volumes declining, MFPs have become entry points into broader digital workflows. The shift to hybrid work, higher energy costs and rising data security concerns are driving this change across the board.

At the same time, sustainability is becoming a stronger factor in buying decisions. Longer-life technology, recyclable components and lower energy usage are being looked at more closely, especially as ESG targets become embedded in procurement processes.

Opportunities ahead

“We see real potential for continued growth in digitisation, particularly across the government, healthcare and education sectors,” says Griffith. “While some healthcare organisations have made good progress, many others still have work to do.”

Another important opportunity is helping customers prepare for AI. While AI is generating a lot of interest, it can’t deliver value if the underlying data is unstructured, incomplete or non-compliant. And that’s where the print and document solutions industry has a real role to play. “If businesses want to get the most out of AI in future, they’ll need to get their information in order now. That means digitising paper-based records, putting governance in place and making sure data is accessible and secure,” says Griffith. “It’s not the AI that’s the opportunity, it’s the foundation for it.”

Elsewhere, sectors like packaging, logistics and security printing are seeing renewed momentum as regional trade in Africa continues to grow. With many print bureaus and smaller operators adopting on-demand digital print models, the market is becoming more agile and competitive. Kyocera’s scalable approach helps these businesses grow without overcommitting on infrastructure or cost.

What’s clear is that print isn’t going away. It’s becoming more intelligent, connected and targeted. The role of print is shifting from just output to enabling better access, management and protection of information.

“As we move into the last quarter of the year, we’re confident that our investments in innovation, customer support and sustainability will continue to add value,” Griffith concludes. “The future of print is not about how much we print, but how well it works for the business.”