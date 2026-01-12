SA’s Routed to be acquired

Andrew Cruise, MD of vendor-neutral cloud infrastructure provider, Routed.

South African neutral cloud platform provider Routed is set to be acquired by international IT solutions firm, Evoila.

According to a statement, the deal builds on the German-based firm’s plans to reach growing regions, including SA and the wider continent, as well as strengthening its cloud portfolio.

For Routed, the acquisition marks a new growth phase for the business and enhances its ability to scale across the continent, says the company.

Routed managing director Andrew Cruise says the acquisition will accelerate the company’s mission, while preserving its technical depth.

“Routed was built to address a clear gap in the market: dependable, sovereign, enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure delivered with engineering excellence and predictable economics. As Evoila, we can amplify that mission, expand our reach, and position the company as a true African centre of cloud excellence within a global ecosystem of solution architects.”

Leadership continuity is also key component of the transaction, with the team expected to remain intact under Cruise’s leadership with no changes expected, notes the statement.

The combined organisation will move forward as one team, ensuring continuity and stability for customers, partners and employees, it states.

Headquartered in Johannesburg, with cloud locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, Routed provides an integrated cloud platform, addressing enterprise cloud, recovery and modern application development requirements.

The company’s self-service products are targeted at managed service providers and ISPs/telcos that want full control of infrastructure they can white-label, package and sell-on with their value-added service offerings.

Routed offers VMware-based cloud infrastructure deployment. The company was the first VMware Cloud Verified partner in Africa and now has a Principal Partner Status within the VMware Partner Connect programme.

Under the Evoila brand, Routed says it will continue operating its VMware-based hosted private cloud platforms.

Cruise notes that Evoila’s global network and technical expertise will further enhance these capabilities and allow for greater scale across Africa.

Commenting on the acquisition, Johannes Hiemer, CEO of Evoila, says: “When we enter foreign markets, we seek three core strengths: industry experience, reputation, and technological skill.

“Routed has delivered VMware Cloud Foundation-as-a-Service (VCFaaS) for many years and built a powerful team. With Andrew Cruise and his team, we have found a partner who represents our values and shares our ambition to grow.”

Hiemer adds that Africa is one of the fastest-growing digital markets globally and that the transformation experienced in other regions over the past 20 years will increasingly emerge in Africa too.

“The future of cloud in Africa is not one-size-fits-all,” Cruise adds. “As part of Evoila, our ability to expand access to fit-for-purpose, locally hosted cloud becomes even stronger.”