SA’s space agency seeks new board members

SANSA acts through a board consisting of a chairperson and 10 to 15 other members. (Image: 123RF, Wikipedia)

The search for new board members of the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) has commenced, with interested parties invited to nominate their preferred candidates.

SANSA is one of the entities within the portfolio of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), which is headed by minister Blade Nzimande.

The agency is responsible for the implementation of the national space strategy , including the coordination and integration of all national space science and technology programmes, as well as fostering international cooperation in space-related activities.

As the executive authority, DSTI minister Nzimande has called for the appointment of suitable candidates to the SANSA board, which is being reconstituted in terms of the SANSA Act.

In terms of the Act, SANSA acts through a board consisting of a chairperson and 10 to 15 other members who are appointed by the minister and serve on a part-time basis for a maximum of four years, according to a statement.

Board members, including the chairperson, must be South African citizens or permanent residents.

“They must have distinguished themselves in the field of space science and the technology sector, or possess the relevant qualifications, experience or skills in relation to some aspect of the functions of the agency. Furthermore, the board should include at least one member with legal qualifications and another with financial expertise,” says the statement.

The application must be accompanied by a copy of the candidate’s identity document and curriculum vitae, including full names, gender, race, current designation and responsibilities, contact details (postal and e-mail addresses, and cellphone and landline numbers), qualifications, current and past service on boards, areas of expertise, and the names and contact details of at least two referees. Confirmation of the availability of the nominee is also required.

According to SANSA, it will pay a member of the board or a member of any committee of the board who is not in the full-time employment of the state. Such remuneration and allowances will be determined by the DSTI minister in consultation with the minister of finance.

Nominations must be submitted to the minister by no later than 30 June via e-mail to boardappointment6@dsti.gov.za.

For further enquiries, contact Happy Molefe at happy.molefe@dsti.gov.za.