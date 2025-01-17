SA's young minds to shine at Taiwan International Science Fair 2025

Joanna “Jana” Swanepoel (14) and Aradhya Kaushik (15) will represent SA at the Taiwan International Science Fair in Taipei from 18 to 25 January.

Two talented South African students, Aradhya Kaushik (15) and Joanna “Jana” Swanepoel (14), have been selected to represent the country at the Taiwan International Science Fair 2025.

More than 600 young scientists from 27 countries worldwide are set to compete in the science fair, which will be held in Taipei from 18 to 25 January.

South Africa has been a consistent participant in this fair through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, providing local learners with the chance to showcase their research on an international level.

The two young scientists will be showcasing their innovative research projects focused on AI-driven customer insights and sustainable plant propagation solutions.

Kaushik, from Bryanston High School will showcase her research project, “AI-Based Customer Sentiments Dashboard”.

Kaushik was a gold medal recipient at last year’s Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) and the junior Computer Sciences and Software Development category winner.

Her project provides a solution for service providers to gain insights from customer sentiments, which is essential for improving service quality and customer satisfaction. Kaushik has demonstrated not only technical proficiency, but also a strong understanding of how data-driven solutions can enhance business operations.

Swanepoel, from C&N Sekondêre Meisieskool Oranje in Bloemfontein will present her research project, “Plantastic Pods: The Grow Stick Rooting Revolution for Seeds & Cuttings”, which demonstrates a blend of scientific rigour, innovative ideas, and the potential for real-world applications.

Swanepoel, who was a Gold medal recipient at last year’s Eskom Expo ISF and the junior Agricultural Sciences category winner, will demonstrate how South Africa is committed to addressing global challenges with scientific and sustainable solutions. The learner’s formulation of Plantastic Pods has demonstrably enhanced plant growth compared to traditional propagation methods, with significant applications in both agriculture and horticulture.

Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists forms part of a broader strategy focused on skills development and investing in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI) at the school level.

Eskom Expo executive director, Parthy Chetty, says: “We are incredibly proud to congratulate Aradhya and Jana, two outstanding young female scientists, for being selected to represent South Africa at the prestigious science fair in Taiwan. Their hard work, innovation, and dedication to scientific excellence have earned them this incredible opportunity to showcase their talents on an international stage. Competing among the brightest minds in the world, we have no doubt that they will inspire others and make South Africa proud.”

Registration to take part in Eskom Expo 2025 is open. Learners in grades 4 to 12, along with NC2 to NC4 learners from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za