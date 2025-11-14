SASE is the network security shift SA cannot avoid

Martin May, business development: networks at Duxbury Networking.

I have been in networking long enough to see technologies come and go. Firewalls, MPLS and VPN concentrators have all had their place. But the way we work today has outgrown the idea of a neat perimeter that can be protected with a single box at the edge of the network.

Staff work from home, contractors connect from airports, internet of things devices send data from factories, and applications run on cloud platforms we do not own.

Trying to secure all of this with traditional tools is like putting a padlock on the front gate and leaving the side doors open.

This is the backdrop against which Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) has emerged. It is not just another security product, but a framework that combines networking and security into a single, cloud-delivered service built for the way organisations operate today.

Cutting through the noise

When you strip away the jargon, SASE is essentially about three key aspects: consistency, visibility and control.

Consistency, as policies follow users wherever they are, whether that is at the office, at home, or on the go. Visibility, because IT teams can see traffic and behaviour across applications, not just at the firewall. And control, because access decisions are made in real-time, using identity, device health and context, not just IP addresses.

What we need are platforms that unify functions and simplify management.

For local organisations, this matters because our networks are a patchwork. Fibre is excellent in the metros but patchy elsewhere, LTE is often used as backup, and outages force companies to improvise. A SASE approach enables companies to consolidate all those connections under one roof and apply the same policies consistently across all locations.

From VPNs to Zero Trust

If there is one conversation that resonates most with customers, it is around VPNs. For years, they have been the default way to give remote users access.

But VPNs were never designed for today’s scale. They create bottlenecks, are challenging to manage, and often grant users more access than they should have.

SASE replaces that model with Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). This means users only get access to the specific apps or services they are entitled to, and nothing else. It reduces the attack surface dramatically.

From my side, I have seen the relief in IT teams who realise they do not need to keep firefighting VPN issues when a SASE platform takes over.

Embracing the shift

South African companies are under pressure. Ransomware is on the rise, compliance requirements are tightening, and IT teams are expected to do more with fewer people. Adding point solutions bolted on can increase cost and complexity. What we need are platforms that unify functions and simplify management.

The ideal SASE solution integrates SD-WAN with security services, including ZTNA, cloud access controls, and secure web gateways, within a single framework. That kind of integration is what allows businesses to focus on running operations instead of constantly patching gaps.

SASE is a practical response to the evolving nature of networks and threats. For CIOs and IT leaders, the question is not whether to move in this direction, but how quickly they can get there.

Start small if you must. For example, secure a set of cloud apps, bring one branch into the fold, or replace a failing VPN. However, ensure the chosen architecture is open, scalable and tailored to the South African realities of mixed connectivity and constrained budgets.

SASE comes down to making networks secure enough and simple enough to let business move forward without fear. That is a goal every organisation can get behind.