SASSA’s grants application system goes offline

SASSA’s online grants application system is down for maintenance.

The South African Social Security Agency’s (SASSA’s) online system for social grant applications is undergoing maintenance, rendering it inaccessible to the public until 17 September.

In a statement, SASSA says the maintenance work is being undertaken to enhance and improve the system’s stability.

“During this period, members of the public will not be able to apply for social grants online. However, those who need to apply for social grants can still visit their nearest SASSA office for assistance,” it notes.

“The maintenance of the online grants application system is an important undertaking to ensure its efficiency and reliability to stand the test of time in our resolve to pay the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place.”

After being necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the system went online in September 2020.

At the time, the agency only allowed child support, older persons and foster child grant applications, with plans to add the disability-related grants at a later stage. The platform also sought to allow submissions of the required supporting documentation, change of circumstances, as well as application status updates.

SASSA has apologised for the inconvenience, advising clients to call the toll-free customer care line on 0800 60 10 11. Alternatively, they can send an e-mail to grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za.