Save up to 60%: Amazon SA launches its biggest Black Friday sale ever with same-day delivery

Amazon South Africa has announced its deals and discounts on thousands of products during the week-long Black Friday sale event, starting on Friday, 21 November and running until Cyber Monday, 1 December. Customers can save up to 60% on toys, wireless devices, sports gear and office equipment, with deep discounts on other must-have items across more than 20 categories. Shoppers will find unbeatable value and great prices on select products from popular brands like Samsung, Phillips, L’Oreal, Bang & Olufsen, Nestle and Lego.

Robert Koen, Managing Director, Amazon sub-Saharan Africa, said: “This Black Friday, Amazon is focused on what matters most to customers: saving money and getting their orders fast and reliably. In Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, customers can get same-day delivery for just R2 throughout the festive period – with no minimum spend. Whether it’s toothpaste or tech, we’re making ultra-fast delivery more accessible than ever. We’re also offering our biggest deals of the year, with up to 60% off thousands of items – and an extra 20% off first orders for new customers. Amazon is delivering speed, value and convenience to South African customers this Black Friday.”

Big savings with Amazon’s Black Friday sale

The below deals – and many more – will be available while stocks last during Black Friday week until 1 December at amazon.co.za/blackfriday or on the Amazon shopping app.

Everyday essentials

Get an extra 30% off on groceries, beauty, pet and household cleaning products at checkout.

Consumer electronics

Save up to 60% on wireless devices, including cellphones, smart watches, earbuds, headphones and more.

Save up to 45% on cameras.

Save up to 35% on home entertainment equipment.

Save up to 45% on laptops/desktop PCs and premium headphones.

Toys and games

Save up to 60% on children’s toys.

Save up to 45% on must-have video games.

Save up to 40% off selected Lego.

Home and outdoor

Save up to 50% on home décor and appliances.

Save up to 45% on small kitchen appliances.

Save up to 50% on outdoor products.

Save up to 50% on tools.

Beauty, supplements and personal care

Save up to 45% off must-have beauty items.

Save up to 45% on personal care appliances.

Save up to 40% on health supplements.

Baby

Save up to 45% on baby products.

Save up to 40% on nappies.

Fast, convenient and affordable delivery

According to research commissioned by Amazon and conducted by HarrisX*, almost three-quarters (74%) of shoppers in South Africa agree that fast and reliable delivery helps them to feel more relaxed during the festive rush. Throughout the festive period, Amazon customers across South Africa can enjoy free standard delivery on thousands of sought-after items, while shoppers in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban can get same-day delivery for just R2. With Amazon’s new multiple-delivery windows available in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town, shoppers can select their preferred delivery time within three convenient delivery slots. Deliveries can be scheduled up to one day in advance in the morning (8am-1pm), afternoon (1pm-6pm) and evening (5pm-8pm), giving them more control over when they receive their packages.

And for even greater convenience, customers who prefer to collect their packages can use any of Amazon’s 4 300+ conveniently located secure pickup points across the country. To ensure a trusted shopping experience, Amazon offers 30-day hassle-free returns and 24/7 South African-based customer support via phone, e-mail and live chat.

