Say goodbye to clunky CRM tools with iMobility’s MobiContact solution

MobiContact offers fully native, custom-built integrations.

iMobility isn’t just keeping up with CRM integration trends; it’s shaping them. Through its flagship platform, MobiContact, the company is helping businesses simplify and supercharge how they connect with customers. With native support for top CRMs like Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho and Odoo, MobiContact makes it easier for teams to manage conversations, track data and stay productive, all without jumping between apps.

“Unlike generic middleware or third-party connectors, MobiContact offers fully native, custom-built integrations,” says Nazeer Adam, CEO of iMobility. “These are deeply embedded within the CRM interfaces and complete with modern, customisable soft clients that operate directly inside the CRM GUI.” In other words, everything happens in one place, no more switching tabs or juggling tools.

This tight integration also means data flows smoothly and securely. “MobiContact maintains a secure, real-time, bi-directional connection with each CRM,” Adam explains. “After every call, we automatically push call data, tickets, call detail records (CDRs) and recordings directly into the CRM, ensuring immediate and accurate synchronisation with full encryption.”

One of the standout features?

Automation that actually makes life easier.

“On every inbound call, a ticket is auto-generated and agents are instantly redirected to the relevant customer record, all without leaving the CRM,” Adam shares. “This streamlines customer interactions and accelerates resolution. In addition, post-call wrap-ups are drastically shortened thanks to automatic call recording uploads and ticket logging.”

Because MobiContact’s integrations are built natively, they’re also highly flexible. “Our integrations are 100% customisable because they are natively built, not dependent on third-party code or middleware,” Adam says. That means businesses can tweak workflows, data flows and interfaces to fit exactly how they operate, with no compromises.

Security is another area where MobiContact doesn’t cut corners. “Security is built into every layer of MobiContact,” Adam emphasises. “All voice and CRM communications are encrypted using industry-leading TLS protocols. The platform is hardened from the network level to the application layer, ensuring compliance with enterprise-grade security and privacy standards.”

And in today’s world of omnichannel communication, MobiContact is built to keep up. “MobiContact is designed with modern customer engagement in mind, offering seamless integration of voice, SMS, chat, social media and collaboration tools, all from a single, unified interface,” Adam notes.

For developers, MobiContact is just as friendly. “Every feature, function and statistic is exposed via API or WebSocket, making our platform fully extensible,” says Adam. “Many customers have leveraged our API-first design to build custom tools, dashboards and workflows on top of our core platform.”

The feedback from users? It’s been overwhelmingly positive.

“The most common feedback? Dramatic improvements in agent efficiency,” Adam says. “Users love the unified interface, crystal-clear call quality and automation of post-call tasks, all of which free up time and enhance productivity across teams.”

And when it comes to getting started, MobiContact keeps things simple. “Our one-click integration with OAuth SSO enables instant user mapping between CRM accounts and MobiContact agents,” Adam explains. “We also support ‘password-less' onboarding via magic e-mail links and allow agents to log in using Google or Microsoft Azure SSO, ensuring fast, frictionless deployment with zero downtime.”

Looking ahead, iMobility is doubling down on innovation. “We're investing heavily in AI-powered voice agents that can participate in inbound queues, outbound campaigns and more,” Adam reveals. “We're also integrating real-time transcription into CRMs like Salesforce, enabling customers to harness the full power of Salesforce AI tools for smarter engagement.”

With MobiContact, iMobility isn’t just offering another CRM tool, it’s giving teams a smarter, faster and more secure way to connect with customers.

Contact us about MobiContact and you could get one month free.