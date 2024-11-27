Scaling Security – strategic approach to enterprise protection

eBlocks Software releases Scaling Software series. (Image: Supplied)

eBlocks Software, which positions itself as a trusted leader in secure software engineering and delivery modernisation for data and cloud, has released its latest leadership series on how to scale security in your enterprise.

This publication provides invaluable insights for businesses seeking to scale security effectively in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Part one of the series, now available, explores critical strategies for embedding robust security frameworks into enterprise operations. From empowering teams with security stewards and leveraging automation to implementing proactive vulnerability management and engaging external security researchers, this publication equips organisations with actionable steps to strengthen their security posture while fostering innovation.

What is included in this publication:

1. Embedding security in teams

Learn how security stewards transform team culture to address risks during development proactively.

2. Why automation is key

Discover how CI/CD integration and the automation of processes around vulnerability scanning, responsibility allocation, security testing and AI-driven semi-auto remediation can streamline security practices in agile teams.

3. Taking a proactive approach to vulnerability management

Explore proven approaches to monitoring, remediating and mitigating vulnerabilities in third-party products.

4. How to engage external security parties

Maximise the value of bug bounty programs and threat intel, building trust through responsible disclosure.

5. Follow a collaborative team topology for security

Understand the benefits of colocating technical security experts within agile delivery teams.

"As digital transformation accelerates, organisations must adapt to increasingly complex security challenges," said Danie Joubert, Principal Consultant, Security & Cloud.

"Our Scaling Security publication represents our expertise and deep commitment to helping enterprises secure their digital ecosystems without compromising growth and innovation."

Why does this matter?

South African businesses face unique challenges in securing their digital operations in an era of heightened cyber threats. This publication addresses these challenges directly, offering practical, scalable solutions tailored to local and global enterprises. By focusing on fostering a security-first culture, the strategies outlined empower businesses to mitigate risks while driving operational excellence.

Access the publication

The Scaling Security series is now available for free download at eBlocks Software website. Visit the company's publications to explore these insights and discover how eBlocks can partner with your organisation to achieve secure and scalable success. Contact eBlocks Software for a no-obligation assessment.