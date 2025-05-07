Schneider Electric appoints first female cluster president

Canninah Dladla

Energy and resource systems multinational Schneider Electric has appointed Canninah Dladla as its first female cluster president for English-speaking (Anglophone) Africa, effective from 1 June.

A cluster president is responsible for company growth and digital transformation within a specific region.

The company views the Anglophone Africa region – comprising 24 countries – as strategic because of its growing economies and expanding populations.

Dladla has a well-established history with Schneider Electric from 2008 to 2013, spanning various strategic roles, including the position of VP for the company’s energy business within its power systems division.

Dladla takes over from Devan Pillay, who will transition into his new international role as segment president, heavy industries, based in London, England.

Walid Sheta, zone president, MEA at Schneider Electric, said: “Canninah will be leading this region on specific areas, starting with talent development and technology deployment towards our targeted segments through digitisation and electrification, while ensuring that we continue to empower our customers, partners and communities across the continent.”

Dladla noted: “I’m delighted to rejoin Schneider Electric at a time when Anglophone Africa shows great potential for transformation. The region holds many prospects for economic growth through improved infrastructure and expanded electricity access with its combination of vast natural resources, growing urbanisation and rising sustainable energy needs.”

According to Schneider Electric, Dladla most recently served as MD and country sales director, Africa at Rockwell Automation.

Among other leadership roles, she has held an executive management role at GE Power.

Region expansion

In March 2025, the company appointed Kenya-based Mitsumi Distribution to support its growth drive in the East Africa region.

Mitsumi Distribution is focused on expanding Schneider Electric’s secure power portfolio amid increasing demand for data centre infrastructure, cloud computing and enterprise IT solutions.

In November 2024, Schneider Electric affirmed its plan to strengthen its presence in SA, its headquarters in Africa.

At the time, group chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire said the intention was to reinforce the company’s presence in SA to meet the demand for digital technologies within the local energy and resource systems industry.

In particular, the company is capitalising on the region's expanding data centre market, which is increasingly reliant on clean and renewable energy.