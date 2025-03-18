Schneider Electric looks to capitalise on demand for data centre, power infrastructure in East Africa

Ben Selier, VP, secure power, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric.

Energy management and automation company Schneider Electric has appointed Mitsumi Distribution to roll out its portfolio of secure power solutions in East Africa.

In a statement, Schneider Electric said the partnership strengthens its presence in the region and gives channel partners greater access to solutions amid an increase in demand for data centres and resilient power infrastructure.

Headquartered in Kenya and with offices in pan-Africa and the Middle East, Mitsumi Distribution operates in 36 countries and has 45 vendor partnerships spanning enterprise, volume and telecommunications distribution.

Mitsumi is a former APC distribution partner, APC being the flagship brand within Schneider Electric.

The distributor will drive the expansion of Schneider Electric’s secure power portfolio across Africa, which continues to invest in data centres, cloud computing and enterprise IT solutions.

Schneider Electric and Mitsumi say the provision of reliable power infrastructure is key to East Africa’s sustained ICT growth.

The companies add that they are ready to deliver products like uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), cooling solutions and edge computing infrastructure.

Ratnakar Vandanapu, business unit head at Mitsumi Distribution, said: “Our deep market expertise, strong logistical capabilities and established relationships with over 3 200 reseller partners make us well-positioned to support the growing need for reliable power solutions in the region.”

Ben Selier, VP, secure power, Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, added: “Partnering with Mitsumi Distribution allows us to efficiently serve customers in the region with our innovative Secure Power portfolio, ensuring uptime and business continuity for critical infrastructures.”

Mitsumi Distribution has established a 100 000-square-foot logistics facility in Jebel Ali, Dubai, and the company said it serves a network of 3 200 partners.