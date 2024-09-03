Schneider Electric looks to scale up in SA

Jean-Pascal Tricoire, group chairman of Schneider Electric.

Energy and resource systems multinational Schneider Electric has achieved double-digit growth in Africa and plans to strengthen its presence in South Africa, its headquarters on the continent.

At a media conference last week at the company’s offices in Midrand, regional executives said Africa’s expanding datacentre market as well as the impact of digitisation within the mining sector has helped the company achieve the growth.

Group chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire said the intention is to reinforce the company’s presence in South Africa to meet the demand for digital technologies within the local energy and resource systems industry.

In particular, the company is capitalising on the region's expanding datacentre market, which is increasingly reliant on clean and renewable energy.

Tricoire said this market generates over 20% of the company's revenue. This is due in part to an exclusive offering that Schneider Electric believes gives them a competitive edge. “We are the only company that can provide a fully integrated solution from the grid to the server, fully digitised, fully secure and fully reliable.”

Besides datacentre development, a key component of Schneider Electric’s growth strategy is to address the demand for the reliable supply of renewable energy and supporting electricity rollout.

Tricoire said 80% of investment in Schneider Electric is linked to sustainability.

The company targets 30% to 50% energy savings through digitisation, and aims to utilise connected technologies to provide real-time insights, allowing for significant energy savings by switching off unnecessary power usage.

Tricoire explained that the company is helping construct net zero carbon buildings, and is developing and rolling out smart grid systems, based on integration of big data analytics and AI.



Channel ecosystem

The company will also leverage its channel partner ecosystem.

“Schneider Electric is a channel-driven business, with about 70% of our order fulfilment done through the channel,” said Tricoire.

Locally, 80% of the company’s business is done via its channel partner network, he added.

The company is empowering its channel partners with skills to handle advanced datacentre solutions. This includes free online training via a revised partner programme and instructor-led technical training sessions across East, West, and Southern Africa.