Schneider Electric, Nvidia team up for AI-ready data centre designs

Pankaj Sharma, executive VP, secure power and data centre business, Schneider Electric.

Energy management and automation specialist Schneider Electric has partnered with Nvidia to standardise data centre design and make building and maintaining AI data centres easier.

This collaboration will create the first publicly available reference designs, introducing standard processes for power-hungry AI data centres.

“Through our collaboration with Schneider Electric, we’re providing AI data centre reference designs using next-generation Nvidia accelerated computing technologies,” said Ian Buck, VP of hyperscale and HPC at Nvidia.

See also Dell partners Nvidia to accelerate AI adoption

These designs aim to streamline the implementation of Nvidia's computing platforms. Engineers can use the designs to upgrade existing data centres or build new ones optimised for high-density, liquid-cooled AI clusters.

Pankaj Sharma, executive VP, secure power division and data centre business at Paris-based Schneider Electric, says the partnership will help customers “overcome data centre infrastructure limitations and unlock the full potential of AI”.

Phased approach

Schneider's collaboration with Nvidia will take a phased approach.

Initially, they will offer data centre reference designs built for Nvidia's accelerated computing clusters. These designs support data processing, engineering simulation, and various AI applications. The focus will be on integrating high-power distribution, liquid cooling, and controls to ensure efficient operation of these high-density systems.

In addition to the data centre reference designs, Aveva, a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, will connect its digital twin platform to Nvidia Omniverse, a platform that connects 3D design tools and enables collaboration using real-time simulation and AI-powered features.

This will allow better collaboration among designers and engineers, potentially speeding up complex system design and reducing costs.