Schneider Electric powers NBOX1, East Africa’s largest hyper cloud data centre

The NBOX1 facility is designed to attract hyperscale and internet customers. (Image: Supplied)

Schneider Electric, which positions itself as the world’s most sustainable company and leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is the power infrastructure provider for East Africa’s first hyperscale, AI-ready, carrier-neutral data centre, NBOX1. Operated by iXAfrica Data Centres, NBOX1’s power infrastructure is built around, among others, Schneider Electric’s medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) switchgear, ensuring stable and reliable cloud services powered by Kenya’s renewable energy grid.

The NBOX1 facility, now fully operational, offers the most advanced digital environment for cloud, colocation and connectivity services in the region. It is designed to attract hyperscale and internet customers, providing a user experience on par with leading facilities in North America and Europe.

Schneider Electric has provided NBOX1 with a robust power train solution, including power protection, distribution equipment, transformers, MV and LV switchgear and a building management system (BMS) to monitor the system. These solutions are designed to meet both international IEC standards and local requirements, considering Kenya’s power grid and Nairobi’s unique environmental conditions.

Additionally, Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure for Data Centres IoT platform provides maximum resilience, continuous power supply and cost efficiency. The installed Galaxy VX modular three-phase UPS with lithium-ion batteries are essential for maintaining NBOX1’s N+1 redundancy and achieving a 1.25 PUE (power usage effectiveness) across the campus.

Data centre growth

Kenya’s data centre market has seen significant growth, projected by a recent report from the Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA) and the Oxford Business Group to increase by 50% in capacity by 2026. This surge is driven by the rapid adoption of digital services across sectors such as fintech, healthcare and e-commerce, supported by the country’s expanding internet connectivity and renewable energy initiatives. With Nairobi positioned as a regional digital hub, the demand for robust data infrastructure has never been greater, and NBOX1 is well positioned to meet these needs​.

A $50 million investment in the digital future

iXAfrica’s NBOX1 is backed by a $50 million investment from leading private equity firm Helios and is strategically located within Africa’s rapidly expanding technology hub, the ‘Digital Savannah’. The facility serves a population of over 300+ million in the East Africa region, fostering innovation with a digitally savvy workforce, access to diverse internet fibre connectivity, and reliable low-carbon power sources. The data centre supports a sustainable digital ecosystem that continues to drive Kenya’s economic growth, forecast to expand by 5.2% in 2024.

Snehar Shah, CEO of iXAfrica, emphasised Kenya’s readiness for hyper-scale cloud infrastructure, highlighting the country’s conducive environment for cloud adoption and digital innovation. “Kenya has the digital infrastructure, reliable energy mix and a stable regulatory environment necessary to support the continued growth of the data centre sector.”

Sustainability by design

NBOX1 is a testament to Schneider Electric’s commitment to sustainability. By integrating energy-efficient technologies and renewable energy sources, the facility is designed to reduce carbon emissions and support iXAfrica’s sustainability goals.

Schneider Electric’s Vice-President for Secure Power, Anglophone Africa, Ben Selier, reiterated the importance of sustainable practices: “We are proud to partner with organisations like iXAfrica to create environmentally conscious data centres that meet the demands of the future.”

Shah also highlighted the strong relationship between iXAfrica and Schneider Electric, noting that the new campus was built on land formerly part of Schneider Electric’s complex, with power engineering designed by Schneider’s local partners. “We’re delighted to work with Schneider Electric, a company that shares our passion for sustainability and operational excellence,” he concluded.