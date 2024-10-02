Schools scoop R2m in SITA robotics challenge

Pupils of JG Meiring Secondary School won R200 000.

The State IT Agency (SITA) has announced the winners of the nationwide SITA Coding and Robotics Challenge, with six primary and secondary schools receiving a combined R2 million in prizes.

The robotics challenge was introduced in line with South Africa's National Development Plan 2030 goals, which focus on improving education, training and innovation, and contributing to the goal of curbing unemployment and reducing inequality in SA by 2030.

According to SITA, it seeks to recognise the outstanding achievements and innovative contributions of the top-performing schools and pupils in the STEM fields. It equips learners from various schools with 21st-century skills essential for future employability and participation in the digital economy.

The challenge culminated in an awards ceremony last week, in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Following a rigorous adjudication process, 10 primary and secondary schools were shortlisted to participate in the final leg of the SITA Coding and Robotics Challenge. Three winners of each category went through to the final round of the competition.

According to a statement, a total of R2 million in prizes was awarded to the top three schools at each level.

“We are immensely proud of the creativity and determination displayed by the participating students in the SITA Coding and Robotics Challenge,” says Tlali Tlali, head of corporate affairs at SITA.

"By providing a platform for young learners to actively engage in the robotics space, we aim to empower them to develop innovative solutions that can positively impact their lives and contribute to the overall development of our country.”

According to Tlali, Africa’s digital skills gap is a pressing issue. SA, in particular, has demonstrated huge disparities in the quality of education. SITA is moving to ensure equal opportunities and access to technological infrastructure and equipment that will assist future generations to excel in the field of ICT, he notes.

“SITA will continue to contribute toward bridging this digital divide – through among other things, the Cyber Labs initiative − by ensuring the schools in the remotest areas of the country are equipped with ICT resources.

“We are impressed by the level of thinking that went into the submissions. The essays were practical and intriguing. It is an exciting time to see how forward-thinking our future leaders are, and how they can delve into the real issues that impact our lives and come up with workable solutions.

“They demonstrated high comprehension of the task, and they delivered. To the teachers and the learners, we congratulate you,” adds Tlali.

The winners of the challenge are:

Primary schools:

Mashupye Tladi Primary School, Limpopo – R500 000

Kutung Primary School, Gauteng – R300 000

Inkonjane Primary School, North West – R200 000

Secondary schools:

Cosmo City Secondary School, Gauteng – R500 000

Ekangala Engineering Secondary School, Gauteng – R300 000

JG Meiring Secondary School, Western Cape – R200 000