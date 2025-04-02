Science dept lifts lid on cost to build SA’s satellite project

South Africa readies for its own communications satellite.

South Africa’s capital investment in its communications satellite could cost up to R6 billion, an official from the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) confirmed to ITWeb.

This, as the departments of science, technology and innovation, and communications and digital technologies yesterday provided a project update to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications.

The once-off R6 billion capital investment pales in comparison to the R100 billion per year that SA currently spends on foreign communication service providers, as revealed by the DSTI.

“It depends on the type of satellite,” explains the department official. “A communications satellite [can] cost over R6 billion and weigh over a tonne. A cube satellite, the size of loaf of bread, can cost under a million rand. It all depends on the mission or purpose of the satellite; what information it should give you.”

As satellite technology evolves, plans for a South African-based satellite, with Sentech at the helm, have been touted for a few years and more so now amid intensifying geopolitical tensions.

Among the other key role-players are the DSTI, Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA). The departments are also collaborating on the development of the satellite communication strategy for SA.

Other advocates of the locally-owned satellite and approval of a national satellite strategy are former principals within the DCDT, as well as the communications portfolio committee.

A domestically-owned satellite system is envisaged to provide affordable, reliable and secure communication infrastructure.

DSTI and DCDT deputy ministers, Nomalungelo Gina and Mondli Gungubele, yesterday addressed a joint sitting of the relevant portfolio committees, to detail the country’s satellite communication strategy.

Gina said: “Internet connectivity's potential to boost productivity and employment is well documented. One study that covered 14 countries, including Brazil, found that a 10 percentage point increase in 3G coverage raised the proportion of individuals employed by 2.1 percentage points, with faster internet connection fostering better opportunities.”

According to the DSTI, the departments and their entities, Sentech and SANSA, have worked together to develop the strategy over the past three years.

Following extensive consultations and feasibility studies, the strategy has received sign-off from the Presidency on the Social Economic Impact Assessment System process, it states.

“The next phase involves further government cluster consultations and public engagement before final Cabinet approval.”

Deputy ministers Mondli Gungubele and Nomalungelo Gina brief Parliament on the progress of the development of SA’s satellite communication strategy.

Members of the committees stressed the urgency of implementation, the need for gender representation and the establishment of essential capabilities to complete the project.

Tsakani Shiviti, chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, said both committees are hopeful that quarterly reports on the strategy would encourage the two departments to expedite the process for final Cabinet approval.

Tinyiko Ngobeni, deputy director-general of infrastructure and ICT in the DCDT, added that the strategy would be submitted to Cabinet for approval to publish it for public comment. A national workshop would also be convened to explore substantive issues.

“A domestic system would also strengthen South Africa’s sovereign capabilities, as required by the national defence and security clusters. The acquisition and operation of the satellite will be managed by a national satellite organisation through a strategic partnership with an international satellite fleet operator, ensuring sovereignty over critical communication infrastructure,” according to a government statement.

“The satellite industry presents vast opportunities for skills development, job creation, industrial growth and self-reliance in national security matters. The satellite communication strategy initiative will foster new technical expertise throughout the satellite's lifecycle – from design and construction, to launch, operation and maintenance – creating sustainable, high-skilled jobs and stimulating the local space industry.”