Science fair showcases emerging innovators

Budding scientists celebrate innovation at the Eskom Expo. (Photograph by Eskom Expo for Young Scientists)

The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists Makhanda Regional Science Fair, held at Khanyisa High School, in Mthatha, put the spotlight on the ingenuity of 154 young scientists. These rising stars presented 105 innovative research projects, evaluated by a panel of 58 judges, including educators, specialists and academics.

The Makhanda Regional Science Fair, part of a nationwide series of 38 regional science fairs, provided a platform for showcasing student research across diverse fields. The fair highlighted advancements in engineering, computer sciences, environmental studies, social sciences and energy.

Fredy Mashate, Eastern Cape provincial co-ordinator for the Eskom Expo, praised the region's growing prominence in tech innovation, particularly in computer science.

Samiya Waza, a grade 11 student from Umtata High School, emerged as a standout innovator, winning a R5 000 voucher from RS South Africa and a R65 000 bursary from Rhodes University. Her project aims to addressing inefficiencies in South African public hospitals through a web-based health system incorporating AI-based solutions.

The Eskom Expo not only recognises young talent, but also plays a crucial role in shaping the future of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields in South Africa. It provides exposure to forward thinking, inspires future leaders and addresses real-world challenges through innovation.

Top participants received Eskom Special Awards, including Bluetooth wireless speakers with wireless chargers, sponsored by Eskom.

Award categories included Best Female (Samiya Waza), Best Innovation (Aluncedo Mabundisa), Best Energy Project (Wandisile Mbengulana and Zenani Ngcali), and Best Development Project (Feti Kazimla).

“The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists strives to inspire young minds to explore their passion in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation. Through your hard work and creativity, you are contributing to a brighter, more prosperous future for all,” said Mologadi Motshele, acting CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation.

Parthy Chetty, executive director of the Eskom Expo, said: “The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists has made a transformative impact on previously disadvantaged individuals in South Africa by breaking barriers and expanding access to STEM subjects. These events provide all learners with exposure to cutting-edge thinking around problem-solving and inspiring role models from diverse backgrounds, by showcasing the practical applications of STEM in solving real-world problems.”